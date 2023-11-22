November 21, 2023

Ducati, Alvaro Bautista is injured

In a statement, Ducati updated on the physical condition of Alvaro Bautista, who raced in the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix with a wild card.

The Spanish centaur was suffering from neck pain due to a fall suffered in a previous test: “In the week following the MotoGP Grand Prix in Malaysia, Alvaro Bautista underwent tests carried out by Dr. Angel Villamor in Madrid. After the specialist consultation and the analysis of the cervical MRI sustained due to loss of strength and paresthesias in the left upper limb which appeared after the fall at the Jerez tests and during the MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team rider was diagnosed with a hernia cervical C6-C7 and disc protrusion C5-C6”.

“Further specialist tests are scheduled in the next few days in order to establish any damage due to nerve compression at the cervical level. At the moment, however, surgery is not planned.”

©Getty Images