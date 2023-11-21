Team UniBo Motorsport, sponsored and supported by the Ducati Foundation, won the prestigious international competition for the second time. The race was held in Aragon

Borgo Panigale – Ducati and the University of Bologna celebrated the victory for the UniBo racing team in the categoria Electric of the competition MotoStudent 2023which took place from 11 to 15 October at the Aragón circuit in Spain.

And the second consecutive victory of the Team UniBo Motorsport, satisfaction shared with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, main partner of the project through Ducati Foundation.

Il electric propulsion racing prototype who won the MotoStudent International Competition was designed and created thanks to working in synergy between the girls and boys of the UniBo Motorsport team and the engineers of the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer.

Nemesi, the electric prototype and, in front, the awards won

The motorbike, Nemesis!



The tangible expression of excellence deriving from the collaboration between Ducati and the University of Bologna materializes in Noblethe most recent evolution of electric prototype developed by the UniBo Motorsport team. This model highlights significant improvements compared to its previous version, that of 2021. Among the most relevant innovations, the adoption of a frame entirely made of carbon fiberwhich hosts a internally produced battery packlimited by regulation to 126 V maximum voltage.

The geometries of Nemesis they follow the typical canons of a pre-Moto3 category, the powers involved reach a peak of 48 kW, supplied by a standard electric motor for all teams. In addition to the engine, other essential components were supplied by the organization itself, including tyres, brake calipers and an Insulation Monitoring Device (IMD). Everything else about the prototype, including design, development and putting it on the track, was entirely the work of the Bologna university team.

The celebration event



To celebrate the result achieved, Ducati invited Borgo Panigale all the students which contributed to reaching the top step of the podium.

The event was held in the Ducati Auditorium and saw the participation of Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, and some representatives of the University of Bologna, including Giovanni Molari, Magnificent Rector of the Alma Mater Studiorum e Nicolò Cavina, Faculty Advisor of the UniBo Motorsport team. Together they underlined the value of the link between the worlds of industry and academia, which leads to the creation of unique opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth between the two worlds.

Sundays: “It is with great enthusiasm that I express my congratulations to the UniBo Motorsport team for the second consecutive victory in the MotoStudent project. Through this precious collaboration with the University of Bologna, we are proud to be able to support the professional growth of these young emerging talents. I am they who embody the very essence of innovation, determination and passion, fundamental characteristics to be able to face the increasingly stimulating challenges that the future holds for us. Our commitment as the Ducati Foundation, in fact, not only aims to preserve the rich heritage of skills related to mechanics, aerodynamics and Made in Italy design, but also to inspire future generations of professionals, passing on to them the innovative approach that characterizes our tradition. This project in particular combines the consolidated experience of Ducati engineers with the energy and enthusiasm of the girls and boys who aspire to establish themselves in this sector, creating a synergy that stimulates mutual inspirations, emerging ideas and new perspectives in the field”.

Molars: “There is great satisfaction with the successes of the MotoStudent project: a journey that started in 2018 with the title of best rookie team and third place overall, and continued with first place overall in both 2021 and 2023, winning overwhelmingly in particular this year. Results that arise thanks to the full synergy and total collaboration between Alma Mater and Ducati, in the wake of a relationship consolidated for decades in the field of research and development. Many students who had the opportunity to participate in the project are now part of of the Ducati reality, primarily in the new department linked to electrification, demonstrating how virtuous the exchange between the University and the company can be. And there are many activities already planned for the future: the new projects launched for next year in the MotoStudent and Formula Student will not only serve to consolidate and further expand the partnership, but above all they will be fundamental in providing our students with further training opportunities.”

Domenicali, Ad Ducati

The entire group with Claudio Domenicali and the Magnificent Rector of UniBO

MotoStudent, the competition



The overall evaluation of the competition that led to the drafting of the final ranking was made on the basis of planning, innovative and economic-financial aspects divided into two fundamental phases: MS1 and MS2.

The initial phase, MS1 had two chapters: “Business Plan and Industrial Production” and

“Design and Innovation”. In this phase, the Bolognese team has demonstrated excellent ability in knowing how to combine a solid and coherent business plan with a distinctive sense of aesthetic creativity, winning the first place in all evaluation categories: Best Design, Best Innovation and Best Project.

The MS2 phase represented the test bed of the project, where the bike was subjected to a series of dynamic tests aimed at ensuring safety and functionality in driving conditions. This phase culminated in FIM international university raceheld at the FIM Road Racing Circuit in MotorLand Aragon last October 15th.

During the competition, Nemesis established itself with superiority first conquering the pole position in qualifying and, subsequently, the first place in the 6-lap racecovering a total distance of 30.5 km.

The primary objective of MotoStudent International Competition is to stimulate new challenges in the field of research and innovation, offering a unique experience in which students can test their engineering, creative and collaborative skills in a highly competitive and specialized environment, which this year saw the participation Of 25 teams from 4 different continents.

As part of this project, the team game between the students of the University of Bologna and Ducati represents an essential combination of technical support, constructive interaction and exchange of know-how, allowing young engineers to be supported in putting their skills into practice. The initiative is configured not only as an opportunity for academic growth, but also and above all as a launching pad for those interested in pursuing a career in the motorcycle racing industry and engineering.

Furthermore, Ducati and the University of Bologna are both founding members of a unique reality, the Motor Valley University of Emilia-Romagna (MUNER)which with its excellent training program attracts the best international students to the region with the aim of training and introducing the engineers of tomorrow into the world of work.

Also in the field of education, Fondazione Ducati stands out through the management of cutting-edge learning programs. Among these stand out Physics in Motorcyclesthe interactive physics teaching laboratory created inside the historic Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale and dedicated to students of first and second level secondary schools and the DESI (Dual Education System)the two-year training course that combines school education with practical training in the company.

For more information on the Ducati Foundation's activities related to the topic of training and developed in collaboration with the world of schools, universities and research, you can consult the dedicated page of the Ducati website. To get to know the UniBo Motorsport Team and stay updated on their activities, you can visit the official Instagram and Linkedin profiles.