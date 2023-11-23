Attack on Dublin. Five people were injured during a knife attack in the Irish capital. Three of the injured people are children, and at least one of them is in serious condition. Of the two adults who were hit, a woman is said to be in serious condition, while a man has minor injuries.

The attack took place around 1pm near a school in Parnell Square, off O’Connell Street. The person responsible, a man, was stopped by the police and, according to police sources cited by the Irish Times, had self-inflicted wounds. The person responsible was stopped by a brave passerby. The Irish police are already investigating to discover the reasons for the crazy act. At the moment, no accomplices are being sought.