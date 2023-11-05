Suara.com – As one of the modern cities in the Middle East, Dubai is one of the favorite destinations for world tourists, including Indonesia.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates or UAE is also the most populous city which has many tourist destinations such as Jumeirah Beach, La Mer Beach and the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

Currently, relations between Indonesia and Dubai are not limited to tourism but also economic and business relations.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (shutterstock/oleandra)

When opening the Dubai Business Forum some time ago, the Chairman of Dubai Chambers – His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair even said that Dubai would slowly become the center of the global economy.

“This prestigious event serves as a catalyst for change by creating an unparalleled platform for connectivity and deals that empowers business leaders from around the world while cementing Dubai’s position as a global economic hub.”

Furthermore, Indonesia’s participation in the forum was also said to be evidence of the growing economic influence and increasingly close bilateral relations between Indonesia and the UAE.

Dubai Chamber Office in UAE (Personal Doc)

The event, which was held in early November, succeeded in bringing together leaders from various sectors, including the tourism sector such as travel and hospitality to the technology, retail, finance, real estate and health sectors.

Meanwhile, Dubai Chambers plans to continue collaborating with partners in Indonesia to jointly organize networking events, business seminars and other business meetings.

The presence of an office in Jakarta is also expected to function as a bridge, create new communication channels, and build economic cooperation between UAE and Indonesian businesses in the future.

“The launch of the Dubai Business Forum confirms our commitment to facilitating opportunities for business growth and investment in the emirate and beyond,” said Abdul Aziz, quoted in a press release, Sunday (5/11/2023).