Tax evasion with direct taxation

The last case striking dtax evasion is reported by Airbnb, an online platform that allows you to book accommodation all over the world. Why am I talking about this? For the simple reason that in all those taxes with flat rate tax there is generally tax evasioneither because everything is done online or because you can’t control everything and then a lot of time passes before the State can collect what it is entitled to, only to then also have legal consequences, various appeals and then the years pass and the state budget he doesn’t see a cent. Ergo, what to do?



The solution is very simple: just collect at source, that is? I’ll give you an example: every time I make an online booking I pay by bank transfer or credit card, then the destination bank takes care, as a substitute tax, of separating 26% from the sum paid. The same could be done for online games (VLT rooms and/or with “machines”), every time the sum played is confiscated, the amount due to the Treasury is immediately recovered.

To extend the example, just think that any tobacconist when doing the “removal” (procurement of tobacco at the tax warehouse) pays the excise duties immediately and the Treasury has an immediate income. This solution could be applied to all those forms of taxation with flat rate tax or, if desired, the field could be broadened. Would the checks and disputes have ended like this? I launched the idea, if possible someone will pick it up. Thank you.

