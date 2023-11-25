We’ll fix it right away: the XM certainly hasn’t become uglier.

The BMW XM is not a car that everyone views positively, to put it mildly. When it was introduced, the broad consensus was that it is actually an ugly cage. Moreover, it is quite a showpiece. But of course there are also people (i.e. the target group) who love that. Ali B. for example.

We now saw a message that will not improve the image of the BMW XM. A BMW XM driver crashed into a tree. Now that can happen to the best of people, but in this case alcohol was involved.

The incident happened in Den Hout in Brabant (not to be confused with Den Hout in Belgium). The BMW XM crashed into a tree here last night, right in front of a pancake restaurant. We don’t know if the tent was still open, but otherwise it was still a bit of a shock. In any case, it is always a shock when you see an XM.

The police are quite clear about the circumstances. “This is what you get if you drive under the influence,” the local police officer writes on Instagram. The driver also refused to blow and was therefore arrested and taken to the station. He (or she, but probably he) has lost his driver’s license. Or, as the police themselves say: “Rien ne va plus, the driver’s license is no longer yours.”

The XM will also be out of action for a while. Unfortunately, the photo does not show the extent of the damage. The fact that the airbags are out is an indication that this XM has hit the tree at a reasonable speed. The tree itself is doing well under the circumstances.

