One in 2 Italians has never heard of antibiotic resistance and 46% would also use antibiotics for viral infections, nearly 8 out of 10 say they have used antibiotics in the last 12 months and, of these, 56% have done so for upper respiratory tract infections, such as sore throat/pharyngitis, laryngitis and tonsillitis, conditions purely of viral origin where they are often not necessary. It is the photograph taken from the research on the use of antibiotics by Italians and their knowledge and sensitivity on antibiotic resistance carried out by Iqvia, the main global company in the processing and analysis of data in the healthcare sector, in collaboration with Reckitt, one of the leading multinationals of OTC products for the treatment of sore throat.

The survey, which highlights a lack of awareness, education and sensitivity regarding such a relevant topic, was conducted on a sample of over 1,300 subjects and representative of the adult Italian population – explains a note – and presented on the occasion of the World Health Week conscious use of antibiotics which is celebrated this year from 18 to 24 November. The phenomenon of antibiotic resistance, unknown to half of the sample, has very alarming data. Every year, in Italy around 11 thousand people die from infections that cannot be treated due to resistance to antibiotics, while worldwide, with respect to this problem, an estimated 10 million deaths are estimated every year by 2050.

The cause of the inappropriate use of an antibiotic may be a lack of knowledge about the correct methods of use and the absence of a medical evaluation. To treat common upper respiratory tract infections, those of viral origin such as colds, flu and, in most cases, sore throats, antibiotics are very often not necessary, precisely because they are infections caused by viruses , against which antibiotics have no therapeutic effect.

The frequent use of antibiotics in fact leads to the development of an adaptation of some microorganisms which acquire the ability to survive, resist and even proliferate, in the presence of a concentration of an antibacterial agent, generally sufficient to inhibit or kill microorganisms of the same species, making, thus, the action of the antibiotic is ineffective. Regarding sore throat, for example, the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) itself has now ascertained – the note clarifies – that in 9 out of 10 cases it is of viral and not bacterial origin, and therefore does not require taking the drug. antibiotic for its treatment. Nonetheless, in Italy, sore throat represents, among the pathologies listed, the one with the highest percentage of inappropriate use of antibiotics, as highlighted in the 2021 national report drawn up by AIFA on the use of antibiotics in Italy.

From the survey, conducted by Iqvia for Reckitt, it also emerges that the general practitioner continues to be the patient’s point of reference for information (53%), but the fact that one in two Italians has never heard of antibiotic resistance. In particular, among those who say they have not heard of it, 49% define it incorrectly and simply as the ineffectiveness of the antibiotic, while 45% do not believe that this phenomenon could become a real problem. To further aggravate the situation, then, there are the percentages linked to the methods of use of antibiotics which, as demonstrated by research, show many incorrect attitudes and wrong beliefs, potentially dangerous for health: 41% do not connect resistance to ‘antibiotic to its assumption without a real need, 49% are inclined to use an antibiotic that they already have available at home without a new prescription and 46% would mistakenly use antibiotics also to treat viral infections, such as the flu, without examining it further with the doctor.

Finally, the crucial problem emerges regarding the scarce and widespread awareness of the consequences of incorrect and uncontrolled antibiotic intake, reported by around 40% of those who take antibiotics for sore throat without knowing the risks of using them. improper: they believe that it can be taken without particular supervision and without in-depth examinations of the origin of the symptoms. In this context – concludes the note – the role of Reckitt in actively contributing to the development of an intervention plan with all the key interlocutors in the appropriate management of upper respiratory tract pathologies is further confirmed. All the details can be consulted on the decisiconcura.it website.

