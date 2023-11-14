Her2+ breast cancer represents an extremely aggressive form of cancer, which requires innovative and targeted therapeutic approaches. An additional step in the treatment process – we read in a note from Roche – is the approval of the reimbursement of pertuzumab in the neoadjuvant setting by Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency), in line with the indications of the European Medicines Agency (Ema). Thanks to its proven efficacy, pertuzumab represents a valuable therapeutic option to improve the recovery prospects of patients with Her2+ breast cancer in the early stage and at high risk of recurrence.

“The news of the reimbursement of pertuzumab in the neoadjuvant setting was strongly awaited by the Italian scientific community – states Claudio Zamagni, director of Senological and Gynecological Medical Oncology and Clinical Director of the Breast Unit, Irccs University Hospital of Bologna, Sant’Orsola Hospital – As demonstrated from the registration studies, the therapy offers, in fact, important clinical advantages in this indication in patients defined as at high risk of recurrence because it allows to increase the effectiveness of preoperative therapy, statistically significantly increasing the rates of complete pathological response compared to treatment alone trastuzumab plus chemotherapy, also showing higher progression-free survival rates. Furthermore, the use of neoadjuvant therapy and the achievement of a complete pathological response allow important prognostic information to be obtained, useful for personalizing treatment in the event of residual disease.”

The Italian approval – continues the note – is based on the positive results of the phase II Neosphere study and the Tryphaena safety study. Pertuzumab is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is administered concomitantly with chemotherapy and in combination with trastuzumab, ensuring synergistic action against cells that over-express the Her2 receptor. Already available in the metastatic and adjuvant setting, reimbursement in the neoadjuvant indication now makes pertuzumab a therapeutic option capable of improving the chance of treatment for patients with early-stage Her2+ breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.

“In addition to the significant clinical benefits – underlines Corrado Tinterri, breast surgeon oncologist and head of the Breast Unit Humanitas University of Rozzano, Milan – neoadjuvant therapy offers important advantages from a surgical point of view. The preoperative approach aims to reduce the dimensions as much as possible of the tumor, favoring conservative intervention. Furthermore, when faced with lymph node involvement at diagnosis, regardless of the size of the tumor, the objective is to eliminate the disease in this location, avoiding more invasive surgical interventions. Over the years, l The introduction of neoadjuvant therapies has led surgeons to review their vision and approach to this treatment setting: it is increasingly crucial that the care of the patient with breast cancer takes place within a Breast Unit, where the comparison and collaboration between the different specialists can guarantee optimal management of the treatment path, especially in the early phase of the disease”.

It is “of fundamental importance that women who receive a diagnosis of breast cancer turn to specialized breast centers, which can ensure that they receive multidisciplinary care and a personalized therapeutic path – adds Anna Maria Mancuso, president of the Salute Donna Odv patients’ association – Unlike in the past, today, also thanks to the role of patient associations, women facing breast cancer are increasingly aware and informed about the different therapeutic options available to them and, thanks to this greater knowledge, they can play a role active in the treatment process. As an association we are constantly engaged in this process of scientific information and patient empowerment and in guaranteeing all women access to therapeutic innovation”.

Both pertuzumab and trastuzumab are molecules developed by Roche – concludes the note – a leading company in the oncology field, which dedicates itself with constant commitment and resources to improving the lives of women affected by breast cancer. “Roche is a company strongly committed to research in the field of breast cancer – declares Anna Maria Porrini, medical director of Roche Italia – With the advent of anti-Her2 therapies we have offered a significant contribution to the evolution of the treatment of this disease Today, we continue to be guided by the objective of increasingly improving the prognosis of women affected by this particularly aggressive form of cancer, but where, thanks to therapeutic innovations capable of bringing clinical results in the early phase of the pathology, the ambition it can be that of care.”