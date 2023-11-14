The extreme drought that recently hit the Northern Italy has doubled in the last two decades, creating a climate which increasingly reflects that of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa. This was revealed by a new study conducted by WaterAid and the universities of Cardiff and Bristol.

The research examined the frequency and extent of flood and drought risks over the past 41 years in six countries: Pakistan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Mozambique. Italy was included as a European point of comparison. Through the Images eh satellite data It has emerged that global warming is creating a “bullwhip effect”, giving rise to irregular extreme phenomena. Under extreme climate pressures, areas that were previously subject to frequent droughts are now more prone to frequent flooding, while other historically flood-prone regions now endure Drought more frequent.

The analysis shows that the southern Shabelle region of Ethiopia, which experienced several periods of floods, is chronically experiencing a prolonged and severe drought. The Shabelle River, which is an important water source for Somalia, recently experienced the worst drought conditions in the Horn of Africa. The increase in drought is similar to what northern Italy has experienced, and research shows that the number of intense droughts experienced by both areas has more than doubled since 2000.

We are faced with a “reverse climate risk“: Droughts in both regions were punctuated by extreme rainfall that caused devastating floods, such as those that occurred this summer in Lombardy.

Data shows that Mbale, an eastern region of Uganda in the shadow of Mount Elgon, is experiencing much wetter conditions, which have created unprecedented flooding over the past three years. WaterAid spoke to Okecho Opondo, a retired primary school teacher, who said changing weather patterns were causing huge problems. “We are in total confusion. The months that were previously rainy are now dry. When the rains come, they can be short but intense, causing flooding,” she said. “On other occasions, periods of rain are too long and cause infrastructure destruction and crop failure. And then periods of drought can be very long, further leading to the destruction of crops and starvation.”