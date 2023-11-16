DrossRotzank, whose original name is Ángel David Revilla, reacted to the death of Magistrate Ociel Baena, whose body was found lifeless last Monday, November 13 in Aguascalientes.

In the midst of protests by the LGBT+ community, various personalities have expressed their opinion on the statements of the State Prosecutor’s Office, whose line of investigation It’s about an alleged crime of passion.

What did Dross say about magistrate Ociel Baena?

This Wednesday, through his X account, Dross issued an opinion which sparked controversy on the platform.

“That’s how they shit on your screams and on the blood you left on the walls while you asked for help, Ociel. Because there were people who cared more about the (LGBT+) narrative than what your boyfriend did to you. They watched you next to your murderer…because they are failed narcissists. Rest in peace,” she wrote.

The message was accompanied by a photograph of the religious mass for Magistrate Ociel Baena. However, the YouTuber, who has a channel with more than 6 million subscribers, He was criticized for promoting hate speech against LGBT+ populations.

