Drone footage shows Israeli atrocities turning the Gaza Strip into rubble. Photo/Reuters

GAZA TRACK – Drone footage taken by Reuters from above Gaza Strip before and after the attack Israel shows quite drastic changes from the enclave Palestine That.

The Gaza Strip, before Israel’s indiscriminate attacks, was a busy urban area with children playing and people doing housework. But now as far as the eye can see are mounds and rubble of collapsed buildings stretching from block to block like an eerie moonscape.

The Gaza Strip, located along the Mediterranean coast, has long been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade that limits the movement of Palestinians.

Ruled by the Islamist movement Hamas, the region is one of the most densely populated places in the world and has experienced economic deprivation for years. But life goes on.

As quoted by Reuters, Tuesday (28/11/2023), images taken before October 7 show schools, mosques and churches, as well as the 14th century Islamic Barquq fortress standing in the Gaza Strip.

People walk the streets or drive along tree-lined highways. One scene shows children going to school on a donkey cart. Another scene shows people having fun at a water park.

Some footage shows the refugee camp at Beach, an area consisting of densely packed adobe houses, with laundry hanging outside. It is home to families and descendants of refugees from the 1948 war surrounding the creation of the state of Israel.

In another refugee camp, Nusseirat, children enjoy break-dancing in the street.

But everything changed after the Israeli attack. Drone footage recorded after October 7 shows street after street of destroyed buildings. Smoke rose from piles of rubble. Large residential apartment blocks tilt to one side or have just curved inwards.