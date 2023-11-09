Believe it or not, but you are looking at one of the absolute founders of the premium SUV. Mercedes already launched the ML in 1997, putting the Stuttgarters ahead of not only the Audi Q7 and the Porsche Cayenne, but also the iconic BMW X5. “But wait,” we hear you thinking, “this thing isn’t called ML” and that’s right, but the ML was renamed ‘GLE’ in the middle of its third generation to better fit within Mercedes’ new naming convention. That name also persisted during the transition to the fourth generation, which is now getting a facelift.

Born in the USA

So this is the recently renewed Mercedes GLE, and we would like to say “new” about it. The exterior changes are actually limited to some new light signatures in the headlights and rear lights, while the bumpers and grille have also been tightened. In addition, you still get the choice of the GLE SUV or the GLE Coupé, which has a more sloping and therefore sportier-looking roofline. However, regardless of which example you choose, the GLE will continue to look as angry – or should we say ‘boss’ – as before.

You also have to have studied well inside to spot the changes of the facelift. At first glance, these are limited to a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons, because unlike a number of other facelifted models, even the mouse pad in the center console is retained. This allows you to operate the right of the two 12.3-inch displays mounted in one plate, although fortunately this also works with direct touches on the screen. Furthermore, Mercedes promises that it has made some of the materials more premium, although some buttons and surfaces still feel a bit too cheap. As a result, you sometimes get a somewhat American luxury feeling inside this ‘Benz and that is no coincidence: that is where the GLE is made.

Extra (combustion) power

However, that does not mean that you should expect a lazy pushrod V8 in the front of every GLE, on the contrary. Especially since the facelift, Mercedes has also emphasized electrification here and every engine is now at least a mild hybrid. At the very top of the electrification ladder is a set of plug-in hybrids, which now even includes the GLE 53 Hybrid as an entry-level AMG. However, the version we were on the road with is the GLE 400 e, because it also has something new to say.

Before its major update, the petrol plug-in hybrid was known as the GLE 350 e, so you can imagine what has changed in the meantime. Indeed: this plug-in version has received some extra power, and that power comes from the combustion engine. That is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, which on its own can now send 252 hp to the four wheels. It is still accompanied by an electric motor with 136 hp in the nine-speed transmission and if everything works well together, power peaks at 381 hp – or: 48 hp more than before.

Charging is the message

It is not without reason that we mention the fact that all those extra horsepower all come from the combustion engine. This means that the electric motor with its 136 hp remains just strong enough to get your 2.6-ton GLE moving, so you have to pay attention if you only want to drive electrically. Your GLE will last quite a long time, because there is a battery of no less than 31.2 kWh under the trunk floor. We managed to achieve a good 80 kilometers each time, so the combustion engine only had to step in for about 20 kilometers to complete our consumption test to 100 kilometers. We arrived at just 2.3 l/100 km, although that figure quickly rises towards 9 l/100 km when you drive with an empty battery. As with any plug-in hybrid, charging is the key.

If you do this well, you will have a powerful and, above all, comfortable SUV… Perhaps even a slightly too comfortable SUV, because there is no driving dynamics here whatsoever. We are only too happy to praise Mercedes for their buttery-soft yet razor-sharp steering, but the GLE steers mainly indirectly and even a bit searchy. So it may be because we know that this model is built in the US, but here too we sometimes imagine ourselves in something like a Cadillac. However, if you don’t care about that, you will still be in one of the most comfortable cars in its segment. Especially with the optional AIRMATIC air suspension in your pocket, you’ll be riding on clouds, so to speak.

Loose charging cables

Moreover, you and your passengers will also have a comfortable seat, because even in the back there is more than enough space for adults. They must be able to get in without accidents, because if your GLE has running boards, this requires a quite unnatural spread position. There is also a ‘but’ for the trunk space. For example, in a GLE with only a combustion engine you get a nice 630 liters of trunk volume – or even 655 liters in the GLE Coupé, because those liters are measured under the parcel shelf – but the plug-in has to give up 140 liters of that. This leaves only 490 liters of trunk space… And unfortunately no place under the trunk floor to store your much-needed charging cables.

Well, we may be a bit strict on the GLE, but secretly we are allowed to do that in this price range. For example, the Germans are already asking 80,586 euros for their basic GLE – a 300 d with a diesel engine – and you have to pay at least 98,736 euros for a petrol plug-in hybrid. That is this 400 e with its 381 hp of power, and it is also well equipped. However, we cannot ignore the fact that you pay a few thousand euros less for a BMW X5 plug-in, and an Audi Q7 55 TFSI e is even almost 20,000 euros cheaper in its basic form.

Conclusion

The Mercedes GLE was facelifted, although a number of its sore points remain. The interior remains plagued by a number of lower-quality materials, while the leisurely driving behavior is also a reminder of the American roots of this model. The plug-in hybrid powertrain, on the other hand, has always been competent, and the Germans have gone a step further thanks to more power… Although you have to be willing to dig deep into your pockets for all that competence.

Motor

2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline + electric motor

Transmission

9-trap automatic

Basic model price

€ 98 736.00

Average test consumption

2.30 L/100km