The car that attracted customers under the age of 70 to the Mercedes dealer ten years ago. Meanwhile, the CLA is halfway through its second generation, making it time for a facelift. It further files the edges smooth, but does not perform excessive speed. Whether that is enough to convince the customer in 2023?

About the colors

In terms of looks, certainly, because the CLA remains an absolute beauty. Especially as Shooting Brake! However, we were given the keys to the four-door coupe (boo), which glides quite inconspicuously through the streets without any AMG frills. Mercedes tries to spice things up by stylizing the chrome line at the bottom of the rear bumper so that it refers to the four rectangular exhausts of a real AMG. But then it mainly fools itself. Understand who can understand.

What we do understand is that Mercedes will now equip every CLA with LED headlights from the start. It is 2023. Finally, a big thumbs up to Mercedes for the bold paint colors that you can get on the CLA these days. The “Rose Gold” and “Hyperblau” look especially great. Depending on the version, even without extra charge. Now say again that Germans are not generous!

Like in an S-Class!… Almost

However, the home run is complete once you get in. Because without a doubt, every Audi A3, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and (why not) Tesla Model 3 driver is jealous of the interior of your CLA. The materials, finish and atmosphere testify to craftsmanship. Okay, it’s not at the level of a Bentley, but this is one of Mercedes’ entry-level models, don’t forget. The seats are a bit better after the facelift (comfort seats are now standard) and the “large” 10.25-inch infotainment screen is now also part of the standard equipment.

Connecting to Android Auto or Apple Carplay is wireless and seamless and the digital instrument cluster is razor-sharp. If you have a mild form of cataract and the twilight is already hitting the windshield, then you dare to believe that you are in a Mercedes S-Class! As long as you don’t fiddle with the somewhat plastic-feeling buttons for the climate control. Although we cannot be too strict here, because this CLA at least still has physical buttons for the climate control.

More economical than an EV! (if you can’t count)

Look, you can already feel it, this is without a doubt Autofans’ car of the year! Well, let’s not get too carried away now. Because as the 250th plug-in hybrid, it already loses a lot of points on its report card. Admittedly, on paper the PHEV has its specifications: 218 hp, 450 Nm, an electric range of up to 78 kilometers and a sprint to 100 of 7.6 seconds. Figures that you can show off without shame, especially in combination with the low CO2 emissions of 19 g/km.

In practice, this CLA 250e is more efficient than any electric car, with a consumption of just 10.6 kWh/100 km… Although it also needs 4.4 liters of gasoline during those 100 kilometers. Or in other words; This CLA plug-in has the average consumption of a CLA diesel per hundred kilometers plus the consumption of a very compact electric cart. Can you justify that now that the tax benefit has taken off?

Sullen drivetrain

Well, that is of course nothing new for a plug-in hybrid, because the competitors of the CLA plug-in are also guilty of this. The problem, however, is that this 250e is simply no longer fun to drive without a tax benefit. In reality, in EV mode, the 15.6 kWh battery dies after about 65 kilometers, leaving you with a CLA weighing just under 1.7 tons that has to make do with a 163 hp (270 Nm) strong 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol. Yep, you read that right.

Just to say that from then on the driving behavior is rather lukewarm. “Oh, always drive that thing with electricity in the battery,” I hear you say. Well, even then the gearbox reacts sullenly with a delay when you take off and shift points that take just that little bit too long. We hardly dare to say it, but this CLA is much better with a… diesel.

less is more

But suppose you went for that CLA 250e Coupe. Well, then you have spent at least 52,514 euros on a plug-in hybrid, which is less fiscally interesting than a Tesla Model 3 Long Range and is also considerably more expensive after options. Again: the usefulness of this 250e version escapes us somewhat. So just remove the electric motor from the plug-in drivetrain and order it as a CLA 200. Okay, then you still have that small 1.3-liter four-cylinder with 163 hp on board, but because it has to easily carry 300 kg less, even the sprint time of 8.4 seconds is more than respectable.

Especially with the loss of the generous tax benefit for plug-ins, we are curious to see how well this CLA will still do. Mercedes is also well aware of this, as evidenced by the fully electric CLA concept that it showed this year. It should be in production by the end of 2024, so that we can make a difference in the leasing world again. Which may cause a shadow cloud to creep over the current CLA.

Conclusion

The car that a younger generation received en masse in a Mercedes is in the middle of its midlife crisis. Not only because the original target audience has reproduced and therefore switched to the SUV, but also because the plug-in drivetrain feels a bit outdated. So it’s time for a moment of recharge… and then come back as a fully electric CLA. We are secretly looking forward to it already.