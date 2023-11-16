In 2023, there are so many SUVs on the market that they are gradually becoming the standard. Even a number of models that were previously not high-powered have already dared to switch to a crossover form, just look at the new Citroën C3 or the Renault Scénic. In such a company it may no longer be necessary to distinguish your SUVs with a specific name, or that is what DS must have thought. There, the DS 3 loses its ‘Crossback’ suffix, just like the DS 7, but that is not the only thing that the facelift addresses.

Small on the outside, premium on the inside

The DS 3 is also easy to distinguish visually from an old DS 3 Crossback, starting with the front. This somewhat abandons the somewhat chaotic design of the past in favor of more minimalism, although we would still not dare to call the end result with its hexagonal grille and strangely cut headlights a real stunner. However, we dare to do that for the rest of the car. That stubborn shark fin in the shoulder line still makes the DS one of the most recognizable models in the otherwise often average B-SUV segment. At the rear, everything was tightened up a bit, with the old ‘Crossback’ mention between the light units being replaced by the brand name.

If you think the exterior is chic, just wait until you take a look at the interior of this DS 3. There you will be overwhelmed by the diamond patterns, just as would have been the case in, say, a more expensive DS 9. This compact crossover is also not inferior in terms of finish, because you can get it with a crazy kind of gilded leather that is sewn together by real Point Perle stitching. Moreover, everything is remarkably solid for this segment, although you can tell from a number of things that the DS 3 will last a few years. For example, the touch-sensitive buttons on the dashboard do not always respond immediately, while the head-up display is projected on a folding glass plate… Anyway: you do have a head-up display.

Larger battery and lower consumption

The most important change since the facelift is undoubtedly under the skin, because the complete electric drivetrain of the DS 3 E-Tense has been overhauled. Gone are the 136 hp electric motor and the 50 kWh battery from before. Instead, there is a 156 hp power source on the front axle that draws its power from a 54 kWh battery. The battery can be charged up to speeds of 100 kW and if those figures all sound familiar, then that is no coincidence. This is exactly the same powertrain as that of the European Car of the Year Jeep Avenger, which shares its platform not only with this DS but also with, for example, the Peugeot e-2008 and Opel Mokka Electric.

The new electric motor is not only stronger but also a bit more efficient than the old one, and you immediately understand that when you compare the driving range. For example, the DS 3 E-Tense reaches 404 kilometers on paper, while the ‘Crossback’ used to reach 341 kilometers, so that cannot only be due to those 4 extra kWh. In ideal conditions, the DS has to settle for barely 15.4 kWh/100 km, but since we drove quite a lot of highway kilometers with it, we did not quite reach that figure. Still, we could hardly complain with an average of 16.8 kWh/100 km, which gave us a realistic driving range of over 300 kilometers.

Comfortable but claustrophobic

You can also cover those kilometers in quite a lot of comfort, because the DS 3 has balanced suspension for an electric car. They are usually somewhat heavier than their combustion counterparts, but in this case the weight of 1.6 tons can clearly still be kept under control. However, because the DS 3 is a bit looser on its feet, there is little sportiness. You don’t really expect that from a DS, so you just enjoy the whisper-quiet drivetrain in peace. It responds smoothly and predictably to the accelerator pedal, and the B mode with stronger brake regeneration can also be used intuitively.

For the time being, this seems to be a better finished, more comfortable variant of the Jeep Avenger with an equally economical drivetrain, so why hasn’t this DS become Car of the Year? Well, the Jeep Avenger has an edge in terms of interior space. For example, the trunk of the DS 3 is not only slightly smaller at 350 liters, but the car also feels a bit more compact as a passenger. For example, that handsome shark fin in the side does not so much obscure the driver’s view, but it does create a claustrophobic experience in the back. Well, for a car in the B-segment it’s actually all pretty good.

Premium price

However, its more limited interior space is not the only reason why you will see more Jeep Avengers than DS 3s. You might have guessed it based on the finish of this Frenchman, but it also costs a bit more. So you pay at least 41,650 euros for the DS, which is a good 3,000 euros more than a basic Avenger should cost. In addition, that also makes it more than 2,000 euros more expensive than a Peugeot e-2008, about 1,500 euros more expensive than an Opel Mokka Electric and even the full 5,500 more expensive than the new Fiat 600e on the same basis… In short: the DS is by far the most expensive of the whole family.

However, this is partly due to the fact that the basic DS 3 E-Tense is immediately a ‘Performance Line’. In addition to some sporty accents, it also has an interior made of artificial leather and Alcantara, 17-inch rims and tinted windows and these are things for which you have to make up for with the other brands. If, on the other hand, you don’t need all that, you will inevitably end up elsewhere.

Conclusion

The DS 3 E-Tense is a strange, French duck in the B segment. It is far from being the only electric SUV in that segment, but it is the only one that plays the premium card so strongly. The latter makes it less interesting price-wise than a number of its platform peers, including European Car of the Year Jeep Avenger. Make no mistake: especially with this new powertrain under the hood, the DS 3 E-Tense has grown into a surprisingly competent EV.

Transmission

Automatic (fixed ratio)

Basic model price

€ 41 650.00