The BMW 5 Series is a benchmark in its segment. The name has been around for more than 50 years and its pedigree can be traced back even further through history, all the way to the Neue Klasse that saved BMW from destruction in the early 1960s. In other words, there is a lot of heritage to be preserved when such a model is renewed, although innovation should of course not be lost sight of either.

Straight LED lines

BMW seems to have carefully balanced the two when designing the new 5 Series. The traditional buyer is probably happy that the Fünfer still remains a true E-segment sedan, and unlike the new Siebener, they have not put a gigantic grille on the nose here. However, they couldn’t resist installing some LED splendor around it, while the rest of the lighting is all quite sharply designed. In other words, the 5 Series also remains recognizable as a product of the new BMW design school, so yes: from some angles this car also looks like something you would expect in a video game from the time when they could only generate straight lines. .

This also applies inside, starting with that enormous ‘Curved Display’ that dominates the dashboard. This houses both the 12.3-inch instruments and the 14.9-inch infotainment screen in the driver’s curved glass panel in one direction. The finish and quality are still of a high level, but the entire operation does take some getting used to. However, you still have to learn it because you won’t find many other buttons in this cockpit. In the center console, for example, there are still a few touch-sensitive shortcut keys, although BMW has left its rotary knob for the iDrive system. In addition, they only installed a small switch to operate the drivetrain.

Potential starter

No matter how ultra-modern the cabin looks, the powertrain is just as traditional… Or almost. For example, under the hood of our 520d there is a nice classic 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, but it receives the necessary mild hybrid support. All together, the powertrain produces 197 hp and 400 Nm of torque, which are nowadays without exception sent to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Afterwards, in our case, that power went to the rear axle, but for an additional charge you can also get this 520d with four-wheel drive or – BMW style – xDrive.

This makes this diesel the least powerful new 5 Series, but make no mistake: it remains a BMW. The 520d also sprints to 100 km/h in a more than acceptable 7.3 seconds and continues to an Autobahn-worthy 233 km/h. Only: we wouldn’t call this version a light-hearted package of fun. For example, on a winding stretch of road you will notice that the chassis of this 5 Series is completely balanced, but of course the engine has neither the power nor the revs to let you play with this 1.8-ton device. However, the engine is not the only factor because the steering feel was also a bit too artificial for us to call it a sporty car, and remained so in sport mode.

Economical self-igniter

Were we disappointed with this BMW? Of course not, because if you buy a 5 Series for fun, you probably won’t buy a 520d. Where our copy did excel, however, was completely against our expectations in terms of comfort. For example, we usually feel a bit discouraged when we see that a BMW test car has an M Sport package, but those concerns were completely unfounded with the 5 Series. The chassis absorbs especially large bumps such as speed bumps, while the car still sticks firmly to the asphalt at higher speeds. In other words, we can drive here all day long over many Belgian patchworks.

This is especially true when you see how economical this diesel is with its fuel. We ended our test drive with an average of 5.7 l/100 km on the counter and you should know that the counter was also running while we were trying to figure out why that steering feeling did not give us butterflies in the pants during sporty driving. Combine that thirst for sparrows with a tank capacity of 60 liters and you end up with a driving range that many EV haters probably have something to say about… And indeed: we too gradually started to become nostalgic for a time when diesels like this 520d were not fiscal pariahs. had to be.

Sturdy car with a good price

Oh yes, and have we figured out why this BMW steered a bit too vaguely according to our expectations? Yes, that was a matter of too high expectations. For example, the 5 Series handles considerably better than the new 7 Series, but we did not complain about that because it is a giant of a device. Well, so is the new 5′. It is almost ten centimeters longer than its predecessor and is therefore just as large as the previous generation of the… 7 Series. This 520d may steer a little less smoothly than we had hoped, but you get more comfort and more interior space in return, including a trunk volume of no less than 520 liters… And then the estate still has to come.

The new 5 Series is a well-thought-out car, and that also includes a well-thought-out price tag. For example, BMW puts the model in the configurator from 59,900 euros and yes: that makes it more than 7,000 euros cheaper than the basic version of the new Mercedes E-Class. A diesel version like our 520d costs 60,900 euros as standard, which is even 8,000 euros less than a similarly motorized ‘Benz. However, the reason for this is simple: the E-Class has a more extensive basic equipment. That said, you can hardly complain about the 5 Series with, for example, standard seat heating in the front, automatic climate control in two zones, parking sensors all around and a reversing camera.

Conclusion

The BMW 5 Series has an electric variant for the first time, but the classic combustion engines are not forgotten. This even includes a self-igniter and the 520d convinces with its smooth power delivery and low consumption. However, you won’t get the sportiest of the 5 Series, but you will get the most comfortable long-distance cruiser… Maybe.

Motor

2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel, mild hybrid

Transmission

8-trapezoidal machine

Basic model price

€ 60 900.00

Average test consumption

5.70 L/100km