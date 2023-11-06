What is this?

Audi trying to satiate the desire for more and more performance. Because for horsepower addicts, the regular M’s, GTI’s and RS’s are no longer good enough. As a result, we are nowadays bombarded with additions in the genre of “Competition”, “Clubsport” and “Performance”. Audi will now also drape the latter name on its RS 6 Avant. This means that the practical station wagon can produce no less than 630 hp and 850 Nm of torque from its 4-liter twin-turbo V8. Does that give sparks?

Not a jump, just a step

To begin; the current generation RS 6 Avant already runs like an express train. Which means that this RS 6 Avant Performance does not take a gigantic leap in terms of, well, performance. The 600 hp and 800 Nm strong 4-liter V8 with two turbos is boosted to 630 hp and 850 Nm. A healthy – but safe – capital gain. Because tuners have been extracting +700 hp from that engine block for some time now. The sprint to one hundred decreases by two tenths to 3.4 seconds and the limiter intervenes at 305 km/h (optional).

Impressive figures, let there be no doubt about that, but in times of electric carts they no longer make your jaw drop. The MG4 Audi does not fall into the trap of showcasing the pure performance of this RS 6 Avant Performance. No, the brand with the four rings responds to… emotion.

Discretion? Overboard!

Yep, you read that right. Audi going emotional. That must have been since the R8. How should we find that emotion in this RS 6 Performance? Well, you feel that this is the love child of the engineers from Ingoldstadt. Because they probably secretly know that the next RS 6 will run entirely on electric power. Not that there’s anything wrong with that (really, dieselfan69!), but you still want to give decades of roaring engines a proper farewell, don’t you?

In the case of this RS 6 Performance, this is reflected in the subtle details. For example, Audi removes 8 kg of insulation from the interior of this 2-ton station wagon… but it does not do this for more dynamics, but so that you can hear the exhaust better. In addition, Audi also throws all discretion overboard. Do you want this guy in pimpel purple, Lambo orange or pee stain yellow? No problem! And of course you shouldn’t forget that the RS 6 Avant only shares its roof, trunk lid and front doors with a regular A6 Avant. This means that this broad-faced frog will easily catch the eye, especially with the optional 22-inch pale gold rims. Yep, this guy is wild, especially for an Audi.

They can do interiors at Audi!

However, Audi reduces the volume somewhat inside. Bright colors are exchanged for black or cognac-colored sports seats and if you really want you get a stripe of carbon fiber. The rear seat remains present in this Performance, just like the spacious maximum trunk space of 1,680 liters. Since the RS2 saw the light of day in 1994, this is where Audi has really managed to take the spotlight: building blisteringly fast station wagons that are as practical as a Volvo.

But wait, wasn’t this Performance aiming for a dollop of extra emotion? Yes. Although you are more likely to find that inside by sliding your fingers over the materials used or by draping your hands around the perfect thickness steering wheel (are you watching, BMW?). Would a manual gearbox have been completely wild? Of course, although that does not fit with the Autobahn character of the RS 6.

Tap 300 without drama

So let there be no doubt about it. This is still a station wagon that can drive from West to East Germany and back before your soup has cooled. In complete comfort… and with the dog in the back. You also notice this in the subcutaneous set-up. Where competitors use complicated constructions to disconnect axles so you can drift, this RS 6 Performance is permanently four-wheel drive. This means you can actually unleash that 630 hp on Mother Earth at any time, without too much drama.

So this guy is understeer-boring like all fast Audis of the past decades? At the limit, yes. Although Audi now uses a modified active limited-slip differential on the rear axle to allow more sliding fun in the bends. The unfortunate problem is that you have to go way over the Belgian speed limit. Because at speeds below 130 km/h, this RS 6 Avant Performance seems to be on track. Extra underlined by the carbon-ceramic brakes that work so tightly that you notice that they are made to work flawlessly at 300 km/h and barely have to breathe to bring you to a stop from 70 km/h.

No choice

If the RS 6 Avant Performance is more of the same, why wouldn’t you go for the regular RS 6 Avant? Well, Audi makes that choice easy. Because if you order an RS 6 Avant nowadays, it is always a Performance. It is best to provide at least 145,100 euros in your accounting. A significant additional cost compared to the 122,000 euros that an RS 6 Avant cost three years ago. Although it is no exception that an RS 6 after options creeps closer to 200,000 euros. Just take a look at the classified ads of Autoscout24.

Although you could accuse Audi of pure theft, nothing could be further from the truth. Because this RS 6 Avant currently has no competition. Mercedes’ new E 63 AMG is waiting in the wings and BMW’s new M5 Touring is also not quite ready yet. Which means that Audi seems to have the kingdom to itself for a while. And then of course you can ask whatever you want…

Conclusion

Also available as a Performance, the RS 6 Avant is a maniacally capable station wagon with a devilish amount of power under the hood. Has Audi succeeded in adding a touch of emotion? No. Although that is not necessary. Because this RS 6 Avant Performance is better than the regular RS 6 Avant in all its small details. Wondering whether its electric successor can take over with dignity next year.