Il driveway sign allows you to prevent entry and exit routes from private areas such as accesses to homes, businesses or garages from being blocked by parked vehicles. Anyone who notices the driveway sign is aware of the possible passage of vehicles in that space and cannot park in front of it. We see How to request a driveway permitto whom the application should be addressed, the costs, what documents are necessary and the measures that the step must respect to obtain the concession from the Municipality.

Driveway sign

Measurements and characteristics of the driveway

The reference legislation for Tow away zone is contemplated byarticle 3 and fromArticle 22 of the Highway Code, fromarticle 46 of the relevant implementing regulation and the local regulations that regulate the prerequisites, conditions and methods for issuing it.

Article 46 regulates the characteristics that it must respect a driveway to be authorized:

minimum passage measurement 2.5 meters wide; distance, at least 5 meters from closer driveway;

at a distance of at least 12 meters from the nearest road intersection.

How to request driveway authorization and costs

The driveway request can be carried out by owner of the property for which the concession is requested, from an apartment building give one tenant with explicit authorization from the owner.

Per request the authorization of the driveway that allows the posting of the sign one is needed formal request to the Municipality. After that, the institution will evaluate whether the conditions exist to issue the authorization.

Once you get permission, it will it is the applicant’s responsibility to arrange for the posting. For the costs of the request, however, prices vary from municipality to municipality. Usually all the documentation relating to the gate is required (for example, scale plans, photographs, cadastral data of the property) and the payment of the related expenses. To maintain permission is necessary pay the tax relating to the occupation of public land annuallywhich is calculated on a surface and typically considered to be 1 meter deep.

Driveway cost calculation (COSAP)

The fee for the driveway is equivalent to public land occupation taxthe Cosap (Fee for Occupation of Public Spaces and Areas). An example for calculating the annual fee: RATE (the amount of which is annual) x LINEAR METERS* occupied (rounded to the nearest whole number). * i.e. the number of meters of length of the driveway multiplied by 1 meter of depth.

Cosap Milan calculation

Request for driveway in Rome, what is needed

To request the driveway to Roma (offices and contacts) the authorization to open a driveway and the related concession for the occupation of the public land in front is required with the following costs: fixed fee (Euro 4.82); reimbursement of investigation expenses (Euro 51.42)upon collection of the refund completed by the Technical Office; inspection (Euro 17.14); SSN reimbursement of proceeds intended for the fight against tuberculosis (Euro 5.62). Two €16 tax stamps (to be purchased at tobacconists): one to be placed on the application and one to be brought when collecting the authorization document. Finally the annual fee calculated on the basis of the size of the driveway and the road tariff.

Documents for opening a new step and/or for its regularization

This is the documentation that the applicant must present on a specific form with the following documents attached:

1) identity document of the applicant;

2) technical-explanatory report signed by a qualified technician, with static verification of the usability of the coverings of cavities, grills, skylights possibly underlying the access to the room and in any case affecting the driveway. Furthermore, the following wording must be inserted: “What is requested is not in conflict with Legislative Decree 285 of 30/4/1992 and the execution and implementation regulation of Presidential Decree 495 of 12/16/1992 and respects the safety standards of referred to in the articles 22, 18 of Legislative Decree 285/92 and art. 44, 45, 46 of the Presidential Decree of the Republic 495 of 16/12/1992”. In the report the technician must also certify the conformity of the state of the places with the qualification presented (or declared) and with the plans;

3) three 1:100 scale dimensioned plans of the area in which the driveway is required and of the room intended for the storage of vehicles (the plans must indicate the size of the driveway; width of the pavement, if any; any manhole covers, grilles, skylights; distance of the driveway from intersections; distance of the nearest driveway), with an indication of the pre- and post-construction status signed by a qualified technician;

4) three general framework plans also in relation to the surrounding roads, on a scale of no less than 1:5000, indicating the exact location of the property, in triplicate, signed by a qualified technician;

5) three photographs of the building elevation stamped and signed by the technician;

6) cadastral certificate of the land (in case of access to agricultural land);

7) in case of need for works for the opening of the driveway and/or change of use of external spaces, copy of the qualification required by current legislation regarding Communication of the start of works (ClL), Certified notification of start of activity (SCIA);

8) certificate of street number assignment issued by the Culture Department – ​​Toponymy Coordination Service – Via della Greca 5 (in case the opening does not have a street number);

9) pre-existing urban planning-building habitability, building permit, concession, amnesty grant, building permit, Declaration of Commencement of Activity (DIA), certified notification of commencement of activity (SCIA) or self-certification;

10) in the case of activities subject to fire prevention, fire SCIA or fire prevention certificate (Presidential Decree no. 151/2011);

11) copy of the title deed or rental contract (with deed of consent from the owner of the property with attached identity document proving the availability of the portion of the property affected by the request);

12) copy of the resolution of the condominium assembly certifying the desire for regularization or modification (in the event that the applicant is a condominium);

13) copy of the qualification enabling the exercise of the entrepreneurial activity (authorisation/SCIA);

14) authorization from state and/or regional bodies responsible for protection in the event of insistent constraints on the area subject to the intervention;

15) authorization from the body owning the road pursuant to art. 22, paragraph 1, Legislative Decree no. 285/1992 and subsequent amendments and appointment of the Works Director (in the case of a private road open to public transit);

16) authorization on legal paper, in case areas of other property are affected, with authenticated signature of the owner of the same areas;

17) temporary COSAP payments for pavement cutting work carried out by the applicant, calculated based on the size of the job for the days and road tariff (if any and subsequent);

18) security deposit for possible damages (possible and subsequent).

Driveway exemption, when you don’t have to pay

They are usually exempt from paying taxes (law art. 1 paragraph 833 of law 160/2019 letter r) driveways, ramps and the like intended for disabled people for which a specific mark has been issued according to current legislation.

The driveways at street level do not have sufficient elements to tangibly highlight the exclusive use and to precisely delimit the area that is removed from collective use. In fact, only modifications that alter the road pavement through the insertion of structures or the creation of specific interruptions in the pavement are subject to taxation. The latter are designed to allow entry to privately owned vehicles, clearly and permanently marking the point of discontinuity of the pavement and demarcating the extension of public space that is deducted from pedestrian use.

Penalty Driveway without authorization

The MORE per posting of the driveway sign without authorization issued by the Municipality, goes from 41 to 169 euros.

EXPIRY – The driveway permit expires later 29 years oldalthough the Municipality has the right to revoke it earlier, if it deems it necessary.

