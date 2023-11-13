

Arriva: No parking heater due to sustainability

Arriva said in a response that the seventeen new local buses in Twente are equipped with a normal heating system. “This ensures that both the driver and the traveler feel comfortable,” says a spokesperson. “From a sustainability point of view, we have chosen not to install a separate diesel heater in the buses (the parking heater, ed.). This was also not a requirement from the new concession.”

Arriva and the local bus drivers will meet again next Thursday. “Then we show them the new local buses and they receive an explanation about the systems and the timetable. There is of course also room to ask questions and discuss with each other. This topic will undoubtedly be discussed.”