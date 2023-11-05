We have finally seen this game on video on Nintendo Switch. You already know that DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing has arrived on the hybrid console this November 3, 2023 and has been baptized as the Mario Kart of DreamWorks. Its price is €39.99.

Now we have been able to see the first gameplay on Nintendo Switch. Here it is:

Remember that DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing will include characters from popular movies such as “Shrek”, “Kung-Fu Panda”, “How to Train Your Dragon”, “Megamind” and “The Bad Guys”, with a total of 20 playable characters. The races will take place on tracks based on locations from these films. The game will offer an interesting magic switch mechanism to discover hidden shortcuts and will feature Trolls who give us power-ups and “special surprises” in this Mario Kart.

Each character will have their own customizable kart with cosmetics and upgrades. Additionally, support is planned for online multiplayer for up to eight players and split-screen multiplayer for four players. What do you think?

