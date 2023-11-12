Jeffrey Katzenberg, the co-founder of DreamWorks, explains how the advance of artificial intelligence will soon be evident in the world of animation, impacting jobs.

The use of artificial intelligence in audiovisual industry It is increasingly widespread, and has also been the subject of debate during the recent strikes, but its advance is inevitable and even necessary, as the co-founder of DreamWorks explains, Jeffrey Katzenberg.

“In the good old days, when I made an animated film, It took 500 artists 5 years to make a film of animation,” Jeffrey Katzenberg recently declared, assuring that, in a few years, 90% of human work will be done by AI: “I literally don’t think even 10% of that will be needed in three years.”

“I don’t know of an industry that is going to be more affected than any aspect of media entertainment creation,” added the co-founder of DreamWorksto go on to list other advances that the industry has experienced throughout history.

“If we look at it from a historical perspective, we go from a pen, to a brush, to a printing press, to a still camera, to a film camera, they are things that simply They expanded creativity and all types of storytelling in extraordinary ways.”

What does the animation industry think about AI?

However, the majority of people who work in the animation They don’t think the same way as Jeffrey Katzenberg, and they hope that the artificial intelligence be regulated so that it does not eliminate jobs.

Michael Riandadirector and screenwriter of the film The Mitchells against the machines (2021), stated: “My opinion is that the standard should be: Studios cannot replace a single artist with Artificial Intelligence and that’s it.”

Without that, Michael Rianda believes that the IA It will begin to replace those “small jobs,” and will end up being the only one making series and movies. “The time to defend human rights is now,” she added. “The proof is in all the other strikes: if we fight, we will win”.