A new edition of the electronic music festival Dreamfields México began yesterday on the esplanade of the Akron stadium, in Zapopan, under the motto “The evolution of love.”

From 1:00 p.m. and with the sun beating down, the electronic music began driven by DJs who were located on different stages.

The organizers reported to THE REPORTER that yesterday 25 thousand electronic music fans attended, mostly from Guadalajara, although they also came from other parts of the state, the country; Some foreigners even arrived. Everyone gathered on the esplanade of the Akron stadium to enjoy the fifth and probable last edition of the Festival Dreamfields.

Marely Berenguer came, for the first time, accompanied by a group of friends and said that she had a good time, but she hoped there would be more attendees at the event: “It’s the first time, but I expected it to be more crowded or that they would guide us a little more ”, he shared with this publishing house.

Marely went to Dreamfields to see Black Coffee and Meduza, although he does not know if he will attend the second day (today); María Fernanda, one of her friends, attended last year’s Dreamfields edition and shared that she enjoyed it a lot: “I had a great time, I was among several stages, but I liked this one the most, the Mainstage.”

She noted that she came to the festival to see Black Coffee and Meduza, among others, just like her friend, Marely: “Today I came to see Black Coffee, Meduza, Tchami X Malaa, basically I see all the stages, but I also come to see one I think is called Paul Kalkbrenner.” She hopes to come today to enjoy more musicians.

Like them, thousands of attendees danced and came to Dreamfields with different outfits: some dressed as dinosaurs; others of Romans, some more of cartoon characters, video games, series like the “Addams Family”, among others.

For example, Gabriel went with his partner and they were both dressed in a “Mario Bros” theme; For him, it is the third edition he has attended, but for his partner it was the first time.

“For her it is the first time, for me it is the third edition. Like every year, we come to have fun, to have a great time, she comes to see this world, I already know it, I love this music, I love the festival so we are going to enjoy it to the fullest.”

“I come to meet people, friends, to have a great time,” shared the young woman.

Yesterday DJs such as: Black Coffee, Meduza, Alok, Tchami X Malaa, Gordo, Kronos, Young Drums, Ajax, between many more.

In addition, prior to the presentation of Alok, one of the most anticipated, there was a “Dream Show”, a light show and fireworks for several minutes to make the attendees vibrate and give more exposure to the night at Dreamfields.

Today, the activity will also begin at 1:00 p.m. and will end until 3:00 a.m. on Monday.

