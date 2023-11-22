Believe it or not, there are still times when the automotive sector listens carefully to the customer. One of those moments is represented by the Bugatti Bolide, a car that was initially intended simply as a concept car to show what the iconic W16 engine is capable of. However, when Bugatti showed the machine in 2020, the public clamored for a production version. Well, that audience consisted of super rich people and there were only forty of them, but look: people were listening.

Custom adjusted

Bugatti is currently in the final development phase for its Bolide, and they are giving us a glimpse into its interior. So we get to see a celebration of carbon fiber and Alcantara, which was drenched in Bugatti’s characteristic bright blue for the occasion. The Alcantara also covers the inside of the X-shaped steering wheel, while behind it three compact screens form an instrument cluster in a carbon housing. In the center console you will find equally simple buttons, of which the lower, red ones are there to disconnect the power and activate the fire extinguishers.

The Bolide is therefore intended as a circuit car, as evidenced by the bucket seats integrated into the body. The buyer must have Bugatti adjust this to his or her size, with four different basic settings possible. Fortunately, this does not necessarily mean that only one person can drive each car, because the steering wheel and pedals can be moved to give other drivers a chance… But it will only be completely optimal for the original buyer.

Exhausts inside?

There is also something to be said about the two pipes protruding from the center console. These are the outflow openings for the climate control and they are reminiscent of the exhausts that will show off on the butt of the Bolide. If you want to see more of that appearance, you have to look outside through the windshield because we see the hypercar standing somewhat blurred in the pit lane. Of course, we have known for some time that the production model will largely look like the concept car.

Bugatti also showed what lies beneath that bodywork. In an earlier teaser we were shown the monocoque chassis, which is so strong that a roll cage is not necessary for racing purposes. It also houses the enormous 8.0-liter W16 engine, which in this case produces 1,600 hp and 1,600 Nm of torque. Enough to justify its price of over 4 million euros? For 40 lucky people…