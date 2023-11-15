Green is no stranger to madness like the one against Minnesota’s center. A career dotted with expulsions, over the top phrases, and disqualifications

Here we go again, he did it again. Draymond Green was ejected in the match against Minnesota for a wrestling move against Frenchman Gobert. Yet another controversial episode in the career of the Golden State winger, cross and delight of the Warriors, with whom he was a four-time NBA champion. At 33, his performance is not that of his glory days, but the side effects have not diminished, on the contrary.