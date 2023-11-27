

The woman who died late last Saturday evening on the A1 near Bathmen when she got out of a car to look for a fallen mobile phone is a 22-year-old Ukrainian. The driver of the car in which the Ukrainian was sitting was arrested after the accident, but is no longer a suspect. This is reported by the police who, after an extensive witness and trace investigation, speak of a ‘fatal accident’. Fifteen people who saw the woman being hit by several cars spoke to specially trained officers at the police station in Deventer about the tragedy that unfolded before their eyes.