Well, that starts off nicely with some drama in Las Vegas.

You’ll just see: if you arrive well in time for free practice during a GP weekend, it will be flagged off far too early. That’s exactly what happened today at the Las Vegas GP.

A small drama seems to be unfolding in Las Vegas, as the drivers have barely made any progress. Some even not at all and we are already waiting for the second free training.

Drama for Las Vegas: loose manhole covers

What’s going on? Well, we’re going to tell you: loose manhole covers. After just 10 minutes the session was stopped again. Carlos Sainz’s SF-23 came to a standstill on the straight. He had driven over a loose manhole cover, which apparently caused enormous damage to the engine.

Esteban Ocon’s Alpine A523 also did not emerge completely unscathed. When it turned out that the manhole covers were not all secured, everyone started to relax a little.

This phenomenon is not completely new. It looks like an exact copy of the Azerbaijan GP in 2019, when Russell ran over a manhole cover with his Williams.

Result First Free Training

Then the times, because yes, there was indeed driving. However, the times say less than nothing, except that the Ferrari has a lot of mechanical grip on those soft tires and that those Haas cars feel very good on The Strip.

PositionRunnerTimeBand1Leclerc1:40.909S2Hülkenberg1:43.446S3Magnussen1:44.261S4Verstappen1:44.397M5Ocon1:45.365M6Russell1:45.497S7Sainz1:45.824S8Tsunoda1:45.908M9Pérez1:46.793H10Bottas1:14.147H11Gasly1:48.253M12Hamilton1:48.513S13Ricciardo1:48.650M14Zhou1:48.822H15Norris1:48.947M16StrollS17PiastriM18AlbonH19AlonsoS20Sargeant––

What now? There are rumors about extending the Second Free Practice to 1.5 hours instead of 1. It doesn’t matter to Sainz and Ocon, their cars are so damaged that they won’t be able to participate again until tomorrow at the earliest.

