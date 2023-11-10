In the 44th minute the defender scored his first goal in Serie A and gave Grifone the victory. Hellas increasingly at the bottom of the table, without points since October 2nd

Dragusin’s first Serie A goal gives Genoa the three points and puts Baroni’s bench in further trouble, increasingly in the relegation zone. Match controlled for a long time by Grifone, with Hellas having a couple of flashes only in the final (post by Terracciano and great save by Martinez on Djuric’s head), falling for the fifth time in a row (sixth also counting the defeat in the Italian Cup). He picked up his last point at Toro on 2 October. Genoa, on the other hand, moves further away from the slums and overtakes Sassuolo, who were held to a draw in the afternoon by Salernitana.

the match

For a noteworthy opportunity you have to wait until the 43rd minute. Ekuban hits the post, on the rebound De Winter (who has just come on for the injured Bani) heads to find Magnani in opposition on the line. It’s the prelude to the internal advantage: Magnani himself lets a ball bounce which Haps heads to Dragusin. Right-foot volley and the ball into the net for the defender’s first Serie A goal. In the 53rd minute Gilardino also loses Ekuban, Puscas enters and is thrown into the net 4′ later, Amione makes up for it. At the corner again the Romanian finds the ball only in front of Montipò but he is unable to direct it and give strength to the conclusion. It is then up to Sabelli and Badelj to enhance the reflexes of the yellow-blue goalkeeper. In the 74th minute Hellas’ first real scoring opportunity, with Terracciano hitting the post after Martinez’s exit on Cruz. Djuric then headed the ball to force the Grifone goalkeeper into a miraculous save. The five minutes of injury time did not cause any further shivers for Genoa, who took home three precious points that distanced them from the bottom of the table.