The Saudi Arabian age rating body has already listed Dragon’s Dogma 2, less than a month before The Game Awards. Will we have a date for next month?

It’s hard to contain your excitement over a game of the stature of Dragon’s Dogma II. In fact, when the director Hideaki Itsuno confirmed the development of this sequel, few believed what was a historic announcement. Dragon’s Dogma was still very much alive.

To understand it, you have to go back to 2012. After Skyrim, it seemed impossible that a Western RPG could rival the Bethesda title.

Dragon’s Dogma achieved this, based on refined gameplay, focused on companion management and combat, but also on dungeon exploration and battles against final bosses. It was a Western RPG, but made by Japanese developers.

More than ten years have passed since then, and we are biting our nails before Dragon’s Dogma IIone of Capcom’s bombshells for 2024. Will we have to wait until the second half of the year?

At the moment, we have very positive news… which could imply that its launch is not that far away. What’s more, some think that it is the ”great game” that Capcom prepare for the Q1 of 2024.

Dragon’s Dogma II has already been rated by ages

They say that age ratings are “the first step.” Well, Dragon’s Dogma II has given it, even if it is in a secondary market for the industry. Be careful, because an announcement of the release date for next month is not ruled out.

The first is the first. Dragon’s Dogma II has already been rated by ages in Saudi Arabia (by the VGAR organization), receiving a rating of +18.

For context, the original Dragon’s Dogma (and its Dark Arisen version) They also received the +18 sealso it is not something that is too surprising.

The good thing is that these types of movements can raise “something else.” And on the horizon it is the Game Awards 2023 galawhich is celebrated next December 7.

There are some who think that Capcom will announce the release date at the prestigious gala, which will confirm the Best Game of 2023 after the unveiled list of nominees.

The question is: Can Dragon’s Dogma II arrive in the first quarter of 2024? Or does that gap correspond to another great Capcom release? We will see…

Dragon’s Dogma II is one of the most anticipated games for 2024, coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC from Capcom. You already know that the company has declared ”war” on mods, after the announcement of its new REX Engine (an improvement of the RE Engine).