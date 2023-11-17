Director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi will reveal more details about Dragon’s Dogma II next Tuesday, November 28.

An exciting 2024 is coming up in terms of launches. It will be difficult to match this year, but bombs like Death’s Stranding 2, Hellblade II, Fable, Avowed o Princess Peach: Showtime They give us long teeth. Of course, we don’t forget Dragon’s Dogma 2 either.

It is the return, a decade later, of Capcom’s quintessential Western RPG. Hideaki Itsuno surprised us with the first game, which rivaled Skyrim in many aspects.

It is not an RPG for everyone, because it mixes the mechanics of the Western genre with small aspects of Japanese role-playing. But it is a fact: we are looking forward to sinking our teeth into Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Its launch will be produced in 2024, but Capcom has not yet revealed a specific date. There is talk about its possible arrival in stores in the first quarter (January to March), according to the latest rumors.

The only thing that is certain is that we will have news soon, because Capcom has announced a new Dragon’s Dogma II showcase for the end of this month of November.

Possible release date announcement?

Capcom has confirmed that the next November 28 A new Dragon’s Dogma II Showcase is being held, with juicy new features for the RPG that will hit stores next year.

This live can be seen on Tuesday, November 28, starting at 22:00 Spanish peninsular timeand will have an estimated duration of 15 minutes.

Director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi will appear at the showcase, presenting a new gameplay of Dragon’s Dogma II and other notable novelties.

”Enjoy the new gameplay in a 15-minute information-packed live stream, directly from director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi,” the event description says.

This Dragon’s Dogma II showcase can be followed on Capcom’s YouTube channel (both in Japanese and English), and we have left you a brief teaser above.

The fans believe that it is the best opportunity for announce release date. Dragon’s Dogma II is said to would arrive in the first half of 2024either in Q1 or perhaps already in spring (between April and June).

The reality is that Capcom is preparing a ”big launch” for the first quarter of the year. It could be Dragon’s Dogma II, like Pragmata (unlikely) or even an unannounced game.

What do you expect from the new showcase of Dragon’s Dogma 2? If our wishes come true, in a few days we will know the release date of the Capcom RPG, but what we will see is a new gameplay… that will surely excite more than one.