Capcom finalizes the launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2 with the reveal of its requirements for PC.

Today, Tuesday, November 28, a new Capcom showcase will take place in which Dragon’s Dogma II will offer a ton of details, including its release date if all the rumors are true. In fact, for a few days more details of the promising role-playing game which will restore fast travel through ferrystones and portcrystals.

However, before the live event, the Dragons Dogma 2 minimum and recommended requirements for PC, a truly important piece of information for computer gamers, who sometimes cannot comply with them due to the high demands placed by the developers. However, Capcom will not cause any major headaches with its next release.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have benevolent requirements by allowing it to be enjoyed at 1080p at about 30 FPS without at least ray tracing, requiring greater technology to enjoy the so-called ray tracing. Luckily, first impressions of the game suggest that it promises to be a deeper open world than ever before.

Minimum requirements (target: 1080p and 30 FPS without ray tracing)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit) / Windows 11 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8 GB VRAM Graphics for ray tracing: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6800.DirectX: Version 12Red: Broadband connection to the Internet

Recommended requirements (target: 2160i and 30 FPS without ray tracing)

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600XMemory: 16 GB RAMGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700Ray tracing graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6800.DirectX: Version 12Red: Broadband connection to the Internet

Dragon’s Dogma 2 It will also come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

