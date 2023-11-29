Confirming the rumors circulated in recent days, Capcom has announced the official release date of Dragon’s Dogma 2 during the dedicated showcase broadcast in these hours. Here is the new trailer which brings with it the publication date.

The Osaka company has confirmed that the general setting of the game will be similar to that of the previous chapter, however the events will take place in a parallel world. Here we will once again take on the role of an Arisen, a person whose heart has been devoured by a dragon and consequently finds himself at the center of ancient prophecies and intrigues. To complete the mission we will have to explore the kingdoms of Vermund and Battahl, two nations with very different views on the Arisen and his Pawns.

In any case, the action RPG directed by Hideaki Itsuno will be available on PC (via Steam), PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from March 22, 2024.

