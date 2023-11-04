The game director at Capcom tells of an event that happened to him with a troll and a town that almost deceived him: “It seemed like a scripted event, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not have scripted events.”

Capcom prepare Dragon’s Dogma 2 for PCSteam Deck, Xbox Series X|S y PS5 como sequel from Dragon’s Dogma and aiming for something big. Now, your director tells a curious anecdote about the game with a trol and a pueblo.

The expected return of the open world action role-playing game It aspires to be something huge and that is what Hideki Itsuno said in issue 391 of Edge Magazine, as read in GamesRadar+.

He director de Dragon’s Dogma 2 had an unfortunate encounter with a troll in a cave, it killed his companions and Itsuno had no choice but to turn around and flee like a soul carried by the Devil.

“I was running away for lack of anything better to do. But it kept following me. I didn’t know how I was going to survive,” Itsuno tells the magazine. Finally, she went into a nearby town with the idea of ​​losing sight of him.

Between the chaos and panic of the villagers, it might throw him off. But they were not scared, but instead gathered together and cornered the creature; They began to climb its sides and overwhelmed it in numbers and determination.

“It seemed like a scripted event, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not have scripted events,” Itsuno himself said a little later.

Hideaki Itsuno lived video games more than ever that day

“There are no invisible flags or triggers that cause certain events to occur. Everything that happened that day happened dynamically, due to how the rules and systems of the game interact with each other.”

This whole story seems incredible and even taken from the real world, a true ARPG experience which demonstrates a chaos that is still very much alive in the Dragon’s Dogma universe from PS4 and/or Xbox One.

The first game had systems that interacted with each other, giving very varied and random encounters that can constantly surprise; With the sequel, Capcom is going to redouble that joy.

When the team was developing the demo the Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Tokyo Game Showthe producer – Yoshiaki Hirabayashi – said that was enough to see the chaos: 15 minutes is a short time, but when we were testing this short segment, the team came up to me and said:

Come see what just happened to me!’ Even in such a small portion, the game never ceases to surprise us – even though we were the ones who originally designed the possibility space.”