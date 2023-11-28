As confirmed a few hours ago by Hideaki Itsuno himself, Dragon’s Dogma 2 it showed itself in these minutes with a short event that revealed its release date.

The long-awaited sequel to the beloved action RPG made by Capcom that aims to compete with the great fantasy giants which made 2023 a year to remember: above all we cannot fail to report the GOTY candidate Baldur’s Gate 3.

For this reason the title is awaited with great trepidation by fans, who have finally discovered that they will be able to get their hands on it very soon: starting from March 22, 2024to be precise.

Inside Dragon’s Dogma 2 we will move in the shoes of our super-customizable one Arisenin an immense medieval fantasy-style world full of characters to meet and dangerous enemies to defeat.

The title, as announced on several occasions by Capcom itself, will boast a first-class technical sector thanks to the use of RE Engine for the creation of the game world.

6 different classes will be available to customize our warrior in full action RPG style: fighter, archer, thief, wizard, archer-magician and mystical swordsman. The title will therefore arrive in spring on PC (Steam) and next generation console (i.e. Xbox Series X/S and PS5).