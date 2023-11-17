We were invited by Plaion to get our hands on a build preview of Dragon’s Dogma 2. There are already some interesting things to tell, so make yourself comfortable.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since 2012, the debut year of Dragon’s Dogma. Now that time has drawn its veil over our efforts, we can say without major fears of contradiction that the Japanese designer’s GDR Hideaki Itsuno he was born premature, in the sense that it required computing capacity not available at the time and it was based on mechanics that the systems of the time struggled to manage. Things have definitely improved with the progressive publication of updates on consoles which arrived in parallel with the adjustments on PC: these efforts have been rewarded, because over time Dragon’s Dogma has sold millions of copies and has become a small (big) cult for fans such. Inevitable in a case like this put a sequel in the works…and so obviously it was.

DRAGON’S DOGMA 2: FROM JAPAN TO MILAN

Presented a few weeks ago at the Tokyo Games Show, these days a preliminary build of Dragon’s Dogma 2 has also landed in Milan, where we had the opportunity to try it thanks to the invitation from Plaion. Let’s start immediately from the technical aspect, returning to what was said at the beginning. Based on the hour or so of gameplay that we were able to spend with Dragon’s Dogma 2, the impression we got from it is that this second chapter manages to do everything the first would have wanted quite easily. Although our excursions were limited by the extent of the areas that could be visited in the demo, more than once we happened to be surprised by a sudden glimpse, appearing out of nowhere from behind a rock.

THE HORIZON LINE HAS MOVED A LOT AWAY AND BASICALLY EVERYTHING THE EYE LIES ON CAN BE REACHED

Tearing sharp as blades, jerks and uncertainties seem to be memories of the past: despite the preliminary state of the build we played, underlined several times by Ian, the game developer who guided us in the hands-on, the phases played already appear to be quite solid. The horizon line has moved far away and basically everything the eye lands on can be reached, as long as you find the right path. The style differs little from that of the first chapter: we are still in the parts of European fantasy, with a map populated by villages and hamlets, threatened by monstrosities of various types and sizes ranging from goblins to minotaurs and, obviously, dragons.

WHAT DID I DO LAST NIGHT?

There is no Dragon’s Dogma without an Arisen and this time the chosen one wakes up in chains in the Borderwatch village after a clash with a dragon ended in catastrophe. In the first half hour with the game we took advantage of a rescue at an early stage to take on the role of an archer and move towards what remains of the attacked village. Here in the midst of ruins and smoking rubble we were assailed by a flashback which brought us back to the moments of the battle with the dragon. Unfortunately, the time limit of the demo didn’t allow us to show off our arrow-shooting skills, but we were able to make up for it soon. For the second attempt we instead took on the role of the Fighter: the differences with the archer are easy to understand and mainly concern effectiveness over long and short distances.

However, this second round of waltzing allowed us to gain greater confidence with the controls and mechanics. The former are quite different from what we are used to in RPGs: however, we particularly appreciated them the ability to grab objects and enemies, to then be thrown around the scenario. We noticed it by chance, throwing a crocodile into the mix that was putting us in difficulty: at that point it was natural to head towards a nearby cliff and let it fall onto the cliff below (among the general laughter of the dev and PR who were watching). At that point we got a taste for it and in the next run, played as a thief, we took advantage of his agility to transform the goblins that infested the area into weapons. It seemed like a great idea until we saw with our own eyes a giant minotaur hit one with his club and throw it over the nearby hills, scoring the first home run in Dragon’s Dogma history.

A LIFE AS A PAWNER

As is quite evident at this point in the preview, Dragon’s Dogma 2 aims to be a bigger and badder version of the first chapter, a more of the same that brings to fruition the ambitions frustrated by technology more than ten years ago. In this sense the return of the Pawns is natural, CPU-controlled party companions capable of taking on the role of chatty adventurers, cheering up walks, but above all helping us in battle. At one point in our testing it seemed like they noticed our throw-the-enemy technique and even started replicating it.

THE CHECKERS ARE ABLE TO HANDLE COMPLETE ACTIONS, ADDING A NEW LEVEL OF DEPTH

We can’t say whether this is a real feature or an impression, what is certain is that the Pawns are also capable of managing elaborate actions, adding a new level of depth to Dragon’s Dogma 2. It is precisely this type of interaction that Hideaki Itsuno was looking for in the original game and which he can finally experience here: between falling bridges, exploding barrels and other environmental dynamics that we can only have guessed in this hour of gameplay, Dragon’s Dogma 2 presents itself as a sequel with enormously entertaining potential. However, it will have to be able to break down that barrier to entry which represented an obstacle for several players in the case of the first chapter and improve understanding of what is happening on the screen. In short, we can calmly say that we had fun even if sometimes in the midst of an action that was a little too noisy and too imprecise.

