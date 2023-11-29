Capcom confirms the release date of Dragon’s Dogma 2 on March 22, 2024, and it can now be pre-ordered in its deluxe edition: 15 minutes of new gameplay.

Capcom has revealed the news of Dragon’s Dogma 2, confirming its release date in a 15-minute presentation with new details of this long-awaited game.

Capcom is going to start 2024 with a great game: it will be released March 22, 2024, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, twelve years after Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. A medieval fantasy action RPG, closer to The Elder Scrolls and Western RPGs than Final Fantasy, turned into a “moderate” success (2.3 million copies) and a cult game.

Hideaki Itsuno, director, and Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, producer, have presented this Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase with new details about the enemies, history, classes…

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Details

In the showcase, Capcom has started showing a new enemies, Talos, a bronze colossus that in Greek mythology protected the island of Cret (which may sound familiar to you from the movie Jason and the Argonauts), and which advances slowly but relentlessly. There will be several ways to defeat him: throwing harpoons, or climbing on him “Shadow of the Colossus” style.

They have also revealed that the game takes place in the same setting, but in a parallel world. Vermund is the human kingdom and Battahl is the beast kingdom. Both recognize that dragons are a threat, but they have different beliefs, and the player will find himself caught between the two.

It is a single-player RPG, but we will be accompanied by Pawns, who may have different classes and specialties. One way they will help us, for example, is to translate from Elvish, since they showed a secondary mission in locating the elves… and if you don’t have a translator, you don’t find out anything.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 website has been updated with many more details about the characters, lore, systems, pawns…

Dragon’s Dogma 2 comes out March 22, 2024 in PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. Today you can reserve, including Deluxe Editionwith digital content including a pre-order bonus with additional accessories.