Capcom also presents the launch editions of the promising role-playing game.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 already has a release date

Join the conversation

Capcom has held its showcase aimed at presenting news from Dragon’s Dogma 2which will be released next March 22, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series and PC. Firstly, it highlighted the revelation of its action system, focused on the vocations of the characters so that they fight in different ways. In fact, the terrain and enemies will be varied and full of details, both hanging bridges full of rivals and precarious steps that lead to gigantic monsters.

The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been meticulously designed to encourage players to try different vocations, there being a total of nine, from fighter to sorcerer, through thief, illusionist, archer or warrior. It also highlights that during the player’s adventure this will be accompanied by laborersmysterious otherworldly beings so promising that it will be “as if other players have joined your mission.”

The game’s characters and monsters as well as their environments use immersive physical models with character AI and the latest graphics technology to manage to surprise in the middle of 2024. All of this will take place in Vermund, a human kingdom where the Arisen are kings, and Battahl, a nation of Ferids defined by their own unique culture.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 presents its launch editions

For a few days now, more details of the promising role-playing game which will restore fast travel through ferrystones and portcrystals. Now, the launch editions of Dragon’s Dogma 2 are known, which will have a standard edition for €74.99 and a deluxe edition for an additional 10 euros which adds the following contents:

Scout Camping Kit – Camping EquipmentDragon’s Dogma Music Collection – Custom SoundsBeacon of Boreads – Harpy Attracting ItemAffectionate Pendant – Gift to Show AppreciationAmbivalent Glitch Incense – Changes the Attitude of PawnsImprovised Prison Key – To Escape PrisonArt of Metamorphosis – Character Editor Stone of Awakening – Brings the dead back to life (A) Rift Crystals x1500 – To be used beyond the Rift

Join the conversation