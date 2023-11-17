Capcom has announced that it will be soon time for news for Dragon’s Dogma 2since it will be held in just under two weeks a dedicated showcase right to the action RPG directed by Hideaki Itsuno.

The presentation it will last about a quarter of an hour and it will be an opportunity to reveal new information about the game, as well as to show previously unreleased gameplay sequences in the company of Hideaki Itsuno himself and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi. The Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase is set at 10pm (Italian time) on Tuesday 28 November.

Recall that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. At the moment it still does not have an official release date.

