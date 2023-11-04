Dragonlance: The shadow of the Queen of Dragons arrives in Spain within the framework of The War of the Lance. The nation of Solamnia is the Dragon Queen’s target this time, an army following her advance against Takhisis. Starting today, November 3, 2023, the book is available in our country.

The War of the Spear does not stop, and in this new adventure, players will be able to create characters from Krynn, the world of Dragonlance, to face the fearsome army of dragons and their ruthless queen. With the help of Wizards of the Coast, the world of Dungeons & Dragons continues to expand with a new book in which a new battle will take place for the adventurers who dare to raise their hand (and the spear) against one of the most dangerous villains of Dragonlance.

March into war against the Dragon Armies to fight Takhisis, the Queen of Dragons, who returns to conquer the unsuspecting nation of Solamnia! in this new adventure for the best role-playing game in the world

Dragonlance adds new features to face dragons

This book brings new features for players:

THE HEROES OF THE WAR: Provides rules for creating characters highlighting key elements of the Dragonlance setting, such as the Kender race and new backgrounds for the Knight of Solamnia or the Wizard of High Sorcery. This will allow players and classes to adapt or learn this new feature.

DRAGONLANCE: presents the Dragonlance setting for 5th Edition, as well as an overview of what players and Dungeon Masters need to make adventures work during this world-class conflict. Including it in ongoing campaigns will not be difficult, since it is a war that has been unleashed on a global level.

A WORLD AT WAR: Take part in an epic war story set in the legendary War of the Lance. Adventurers will be able to plunge headlong into a war that threatens to plunge all nations, planes, and multiverses of Dungeons and Dragons into chaos and ash.

VILLAINS: Pit the heroes against the infamous death knight Lord Soth and his army of draconians. Draconians, half dragons, half humans, a difficult and warlike race, a challenge for anyone who wants to face them. There is no battle that does not end in carnage when these types of creatures come into play.

This new adventure can be included in the newly released Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse (article here). The various dimensional portals are the perfect excuse for multiversal war to be a reality in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. A unique opportunity to unite all nations against the unstoppable push of the fearsome Dragon Army and its malevolent Dragon Queen.

The impact of this new adventure remains to be seen, as it adds an element to the campaigns that represents a great challenge for Masters and players. On the one hand there is the eternal war against the dragons and on the other the devastation that this can cause on all planes. Adding this adventure to ongoing campaigns can change the course of decisions made and add necessary chaos to many adventures.

One more addition to a world in continuous expansion and that opens the door to giving a radical turn to any campaign. Interpreting the signs of the increased presence of dragons has been a warning from Wizards of the Coast: the queen has returned.

More information about the launch at: Dragonlance | Dungeons & Dragons (wizards.com)