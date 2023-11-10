After already seeing its final trailer, we now have a very interesting new video related to Nintendo Switch. They are related in this case to Square Enix’s next release, the promising Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

This is the new game the spin-off series of monster battles launching on Nintendo Switch in December. The following gameplay video has now been published:

Remember that the game is launched on December 1, 2023. In this installment of Dragon Quest, players will partner with Psaro, a curse-stricken prince, and his friend Rose, as they journey through the demonic kingdom of Nadiria. They will explore this world, recruiting monsters that can then be fused to generate higher-powered allies. With robust equipment, they will face off against adversaries as they traverse and change the seasons on their journey. All in all, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince seems to be a promising game.

We leave you with the final trailer:

