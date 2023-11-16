Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Princedeveloped and published by Square Enix, returns to show itself again in a new trailer. The Japanese company has released a new video that features some of the wild and wacky monsters that players can find during their adventures in Nadira. Competing against friends and rivals from around the world, players will hone their skills, strengthen their monsters, and fight to become the ultimate monster tamer.

Furthermore, a demo is currently available on Nintendo eShop which allows you to try Psaro’s adventure in advance and then transfer your team of monsters into the full game upon its release. The full game will be released on December 1, 2023, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

