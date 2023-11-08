Yes, you’re not dreaming, you can now pre-order the new official vinyl album with the best Dragon Ball Z songs.

One of the strong points of Dragon Ball Z It is, without a doubt, its soundtrack. And we are not only referring to the instrumental songs, which could not be more epic, but also to the vocal commitments that marked a generation.

If topics like We Gotta Power o Cha-La Head-Cha-La They are part of your life, what we are going to show you today will make you shed tears of happiness. Would you like to have a Dragon Ball Z vinyl album?

Well now, thanks to the company Microids Records, the best vocal songs from Dragon Ball Z will have a new life. They have announced the official vinyl album, a gem for fans of the series!

Of course, we already warned you that it is a limited edition, although it will be launched at an irresistible price, so it would not be unusual for it to sell out in the next few hours. Shall we take a look at this wonder yet? Hold on, this is going to sound very strong.

This December 12, the official Dragon Ball Z vinyl album will be released for sale, thanks to the company Microids Records. Curiously, apart from the main openings of the series, they have focused on some particular themes…

Nothing more and nothing less than the vocal themes of the endings of 90s movies, becoming an ideal limited collection for those who want to have that great material compiled! In addition, the presentation of the edition is beautiful, as you see in the promotional images.

Will you get this vinyl or do you prefer the digital format? If you dare, know that everything will be left in a few 60€ with shipping included to Spain, a real bargain for a limited and licensed product.

If you want, you can reserve your vinyl by clicking here, on the official website, and at the same time take a look at all the songs in detail. I can’t wait for December to arrive to enjoy the best Dragon Ball Z music on the record player! Kai, Kai!