The world of Dragon Ball will never cease to amaze us and now something has been announced that would make Yamcha tremble! The Saibaiman tissue dispenser!

Ser of the Dragon Ball It is quite an experience, especially if you are passionate about their merchandising. We have items out there to give and take, to each curious one!

In fact, today we have had a pleasant surprise, because something has been announced that you cannot imagine. When you think that it is impossible for them to launch something new from the franchise, they go and come up with something unprecedented in these almost 40 years of the series.

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

If you remember the Saiyan Saga, there is a character who had a really bad time facing creatures capable of immolating themselves. Yes, we talk about the poor Yamchawhose death in said arc ended up becoming a meme.

The creatures he faced were the Saibaimen, monsters born from special seeds planted by the saiyans. Do they sound familiar to you?

These fearsome beings had the ability to open their heads in half to launch corrosive acid, posing a great threat to their rivals. Well, what if we told you that a giant stuffed animal of a Saibaiman that dispenses tissues has just been announced?

It’s not any joke! Both in the thumbnail of the news headline and in the image below you can see the final finish of this official dispenser of Dragon Ball Z. The tissues simulate the corrosive acid of these bugs!

If it has convinced you, you should know that this Saibaiman will be released in March in Japanat a price of about 6000 yen. It is the typical product that stays in the land of the rising sun, so if you like it, try to get it imported, although then don’t complain if the stuffed animal decides to immolate itself in the living room…

What did you think of this crazy item? Are you missing anything else from Dragon Ball or have they already satisfied you for life? Kai, Kai!