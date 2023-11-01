A new Dragon Ball Z articulated figure has already been announced! Does Kiwi, one of Frieza’s army soldiers, sound familiar to you?

Without a doubt, the line SH Figuarts It is one of the best collections of articulated figures of Dragon Ball. You just have to take a look at their entire catalog to appreciate the great quality of their pieces.

This adventure started back in 2009, and over the years, we have witnessed the great technical evolution of the figures. Today, some dream models are being made. Kids from the 90s would have been blown away by this quality!

And the best of all is that this collection covers characters of all kinds. They do not focus only on safe bets like Goku or Vegeta, but they go further and are encouraged with characters that are rarer to see at the merchandising level, such as A-21, Dodoria o Tao Pai Pai.

In fact, if you are passionate about Saga Name, you can’t miss the new piece that has been announced in recent days. This is a soldier of Freezer that he had sworn to Vegeta!

Indeed, we refer to Kiwi, the first rival that Vegeta kills in the Namekian arc. What’s more, this SH Figuarts will come with a multitude of facial expressions and body parts, being able to recreate the death of this curious character with complete fidelity.

And we are not only referring to his head falling out of place, but also to Vegeta’s expression before killing him, which will be included in the Kiwi figure to the delight of fans, an extra that no one was counting on. This is called taking care of collectors and fans of the series! In addition, they have also looked into their pockets, and that is…

The figure will be launched on the market at a price of about 53€ (in fact, you can already reserve it in stores like Pixelatoy), although we will have to wait a long time for its arrival in Spain. It won’t explode here until October next year!

What did you think of this new bet? Tamashii Nations? Will you get Kiwi or do you prefer other more well-known characters? Kai, Kai!