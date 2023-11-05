Did you know that every Sunday we analyze a new chapter of Dragon Ball Z? We have been doing this for years, and for a few weeks now, we have been immersed in the analysis of the The Buu Sagathe last arc of the series.

And today, fortunately for all of us, we find ourselves facing a capital chapter of the saga, that episode in which Spopobitch destroyed He saw right under the nose Gohan. Almost nothing!

But if Dragon Ball Z falls short and you want something totally new, you can now enjoy one of our latest live shows right below in which we talk about Dragon Ball Daimathe new anime series Akira Toriyama. For 3 hours we tell you and discuss all its secrets!

Of course, there is still a year left until its premiere, since it will be released in October 2024. So, while we open our mouths, what better than to remember the great episodes of Dragon Ball Z like the one we are dealing with today.

As I mentioned above, episode 217 of Dragon Ball Z is one of the most powerful of the Buu Saga. What’s more, I would tell you that it is one of the best in the entire series, as it addresses the dramatic load brilliantly.

It turns out that Spopobitch has already put all his cards on the table and stands as a fearsome adversary who is not affected by blows. For this reason, and despite the great combat he is fighting, Videl can’t do anything against this mass of muscles. The daughter of Mr. Satan It becomes a real punching bag!

Apart from the harshness of the blows, which are so powerful and so well represented that they even hurt, the soundtrack plays a vital role in the development of the chapter, infusing the drama that each scene deserves. But is what we see on screen really such a beast?

The truth is that if. In fact, there is a moment where Spopobitch throws Videl, almost unconscious, off the mat, but before he falls off… he grabs her leg to throw her back into the ring and continue destroying her! It is a chilling moment that conveys Spopobitch’s sadism.

Back on the mat, Spopobitch prepares to launch a new onslaught of blows against Videl. The girl can barely defend herself anymore and she turns into a rag doll in front of this beast, bleeding profusely with every blow.

Videl’s helplessness is so great that, while Spopobitch tramples on her head, the young woman begins to cry with the last vital strength she has left. The situation is so horrendous that Gohan, unable to see his friend suffer any more, unleashes his rage and becomes Super Saiyanlaunching himself towards the tatami to stop the monster.

However, just before intervening, Yamu, Spopobitch’s partner, orders him to end the fight now, since they have an objective to accomplish. Thus, the beast throws Videl off the tatami, as if it were a bag of garbage, thus winning the fight.

Gohan, dismayed, runs towards Videl, checking that she is still alive. Looking at the seriousness of the situation, Goku decides to do the Shunkanido to visit an old friend…

Exact! The saiyan has teleported to the tower Karinin order for the old hermit to supply him with a Senzu seed to help Videl.

Curiously, Karín gives him a bag with several seeds, as she confesses that she has a bad feeling and they may need each and every one of them. Goku, upon hearing his words, responds that he also feels that something terrible is going to happen. My hair stands on end writing these lines and remembering this moment at the closing of the chapter. Brutal.

CURIOSITIES!

1- Do you recognize the third person who is next to Goku and Karín? Exactly, it is about Yajirobaiand this is the first time we see him sporting that vest and mustache.

Until now, we had never seen this new facial detail and he had almost always worn the same clothes. We will see him very few more times in the saga.

2- This episode 217 was so violent that, in one of the reruns on Antenna 3, the network decided not to broadcast it. Far from censoring scenes, they considered that the best option was not to broadcast it and move on to the next one.

Thus, in one of the revivals of the series in Club Megatrix, we go from episode 216 to 218 directly. Those were different times, although who knows if the same thing would happen today, given what he did Boing con Dragon Ball Super (although Boing did air this entire episode, when its censorship policy was not so severe).

How have you been remembering this episode 217 of Dragon Ball Z? Did you remember it like that or were you surprised by all these details and scenes?

