Dragon Ball Z reached one of its best versions in the Majin Buu Saga and episode 219 is proof of this.

Last week you enjoyed a pretty bad episode of Dragon Ball Z, unlike the previous installment, which was one of the best episodes of the series. Well, the level is back in style with chapter 219!

The scenes you will see below marked the dragonball childhood of many kids in the 90s!

If you follow our weekly analyses, you will know that a couple of chapters ago He saw faced Spopobitch, coming out very badly from his fight in the martial arts tournament. However, now it was her darling’s turn. Son Gohan.

In this case, the firstborn of Goku will have to face one of the most mysterious characters in this new saga… The enigmatic Kibito! In fact, as soon as the fight starts, this strange being makes a strange request.

The warrior asks Gohan to show him his saiyan power, to transform in front of everyone! Gohan is a little reluctant at first, but since he can no longer keep his secret identity safe, he decides to indulge his rival’s wish.

But not only that. The saiyan asks Kibito if he is satisfied with the Super Saiyan transformation or he wants to see something that goes beyond that! In this way, Gohan deploys his Super Saiyan 2 to the delight of fans, giving us one of the most beautiful transformations in the series. Without a doubt, this is one of my favorite scenes in the entire saga. What a great spectacle!

This moment not only shines on a visual level, with a scrumptious drawing and animation, but also on a musical level, with a great selection of instrumental songs. What a real joy! But that is not all…

Now that Gohan has shown his power,Yamu and Spopobitch pounce on the saiyan, hitting him with an energy-sucking bottle! What’s more, it is Shin who paralyzes Gohan so that the two villains can succeed with his company. But what is happening? Why does Shin reassure Goku and his friends by telling them not to act and let Yamu and Spopobitch do their job?

The viewer is left speechless watching this episode of Dragon Ball Z. We children of the time could not believe our eyes, with a completely weakened Gohan, with white eyes and a grayish skin tone. The saiyan is left on the brink of death after the energy suction! Once the task is finished, Yamu and Spopobitch leave with their bottle full of energy.

At that moment, Shin takes flight and goes after them, joining Goku and his friends on the expedition. Already in the heavens, Shin reveals to them that these two villains are servants of Babidia sorcerer who plans to resurrect Majin Buu, a beast that destroyed part of the galaxy and lies encased in a magical ball that requires life energy to break its seal. Will the Z Fighters prevent his return?

CURIOSITIES!

1- In the image below you can see Videl, coming to the aid of Gohan, who lies without energy on the edge of the tatami. It is a very curious scene, since we saw something exactly the same a couple of chapters ago, but with the roles reversed.

After Spopobitch’s beating, Gohan was the first to come to the aid of Videl, who was on the verge of death on the tatami. These two love each other to pieces.

2- On the other hand, in the episode we discover that Kibito, like From, is capable of healing living beings with its own energy. In fact, when he recovers Gohan he also reveals part of Majin Buu’s history to us.

It turns out that the monster was created by Bibidi, Babidí’s father, and transported the beast throughout the galaxy, enclosing it in its egg. However, Bibidí was defeated when Buu’s ball reached Earth, remaining sealed for years until the present day.

What did you think of this great chapter of the series? Akira Toriyama y Toei Animation? Did you remember it being that epic or do you think there are much better ones?

VALUATION:

A practically perfect episode of Dragon Ball Z that is only marred by some filler scenes of Chichi and Mr. Satan. It is an amazing chapter that brings together the best of the series, from the drama and uncertainty, to the most brutal action, with Gohan’s great transformation and the attack he suffers at the hands of Yamu and Spopobitch.

THE BEST:

The drawing. The animation. The drama. The instrumental themes. Gohan’s transformation. Yamu and Spopobitch’s attack. The revelation of Majin Buu.

WORST:

Some minimal filler scene starring Chichi and Mr. Satan.