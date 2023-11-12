We’re back with a new weekly analysis of Dragon Ball Z! This time we have to address episode 218 of the series, do you remember it?

Like every Sunday, you now have available in your Hobby Consoles a new analysis of Dragon Ball Z. On this occasion, he has to sink his teeth into episode 218 of the series, an installment in which He saw y Gohan They were the great protagonists.

Of course, the episode seems to me to be one of the most boring of the entire saga. Things hardly happen and we could finish it in a couple of lines! But why was he so lazy? What happened here if we came from an absolutely outstanding chapter?

That may be precisely the reason. The last episodes of the series were enjoying a very high level, and here we noticed a tremendous decline, not only at the plot level (which, as I say, hardly anything worth highlighting happens), but also in the visual aspect.

As you will see in some images, the graphic quality of this episode was conspicuous by its absence, leaving us with models that have much to envy of later installments. Yes, the The Buu Saga It was not without graphical grotesqueries, you have to accept this.

In any case, this slow episode starts with Videl in the infirmary, who is barely recovering from the beating she received. Spopobitch. So that it is recovered with guarantees, Goku decides to go to the Karin Tower.

Once there, the teacher gives him a bag of beans Sense to help Videl. Thus, through the Shunkanido, Goku returns to the Tenkaichi Budokaihe gives a bean to Gohan and he in turn offers it to Videl, who does not hesitate to eat it despite her father’s refusal, Mr. Satan. And potagia magic! Videl recovers instantly, much to the surprise of his angry father.

Back in action, Gohan prepares for his first match in the tournament. His rival will be, nothing more and nothing less, than Kibitothe companion of Shin! He is one of the most mysterious warriors in this Tenkaichi Budokai.

But the most curious thing of all is that…Sharpner y Eraser they discover that the Great Saiyaman It’s actually Gohan! It seems that they finally discover his identity, so when they cheer him on from the stands, Gohan has no choice but to take off his glasses and agree with them… he has been discovered! Will he be able to return to school normally?

And now, to close the episode, a second identity is revealed thanks to Piccolo…The Namekian assures Goku and the others that Shin is the Supreme Kai, the Kaioshin who is above all the gods!

Furthermore, Shin is worried about the fight that is going to start between his partner, Kibito, and Gohan. In fact, Kibito asks Gohan directly to show him his power. Super Saiyan, something that leaves Goku’s first-born completely confused. What are they up to? And another thing, why Yamu and Spopobitch carry an energy meter? Next week we’ll find out!

CURIOSITIES!

1- This episode, unfortunately, is full of filler. That’s why the plot moves so slowly! At least, we are given some interesting flashbacks, such as the former fight between Mr. Satan and Spopobitch.

Curiously, at that meeting we saw some spotlights in the Tenkaichi Budokai for the first time, something we have not seen again. Would they face each other in a different competition?

2- And speaking of filling, here Toei Animationn did his thing again. Despite the tension of the moment, they couldn’t think of anything else but to put Goku gorging himself in the Karín Tower, destroying the seriousness of the scene.

It’s something that they totally pulled out of their sleeve and that doesn’t match at all with the pages of Akira Toriyama. It didn’t make any sense They simply made Goku more stupid with this gesture in Dragon Ball Z.

What did you think of this episode of Dragon Ball Z? Did you remember it that way or did you have a better experience of this entire chapter?

Without further ado, we say goodbye until tomorrow, the day we will return with a new Z installment in Hobby Consolas and Hobby Cine. Kai, Kai!

VALUATION:

An episode that is very far from what we saw in the previous one, both graphically and plot-wise. Here, the filler weighs down the dynamism of the plot, which becomes boring, and the drawings are not up to par. Also, Toei Animation makes Goku look stupid in a scene we didn’t see in Akira Toriyama’s manga.

THE BEST:

Piccolo revealing Shin’s identity. The soundtrack continues at a very high level. The tension that is breathed on certain occasions.

WORST:

The filler hinders the pace of the plot, which is boring in this chapter. The drawing is horrible. Toei makes Goku stupid in a certain scene.