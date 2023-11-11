Did you think you had already seen everything in the world of Dragon Ball? Today we may surprise you with a very unknown combat in the anime scene.

As you know, Gohan was in charge of shelving Cell in the series of Dragon Ball Z. At least in the present, because in the future he was dispatched nicely thanks to Trunks.

What’s more, if we look closely, there was a third character who finished off Cell in Dragon Ball Z… Exactly, the good old Turn around, leaving him knocked out in hell itself! Yes, we already know that this belongs to the filler of the series, but it is totally official content.

And officially, what we are going to show you in a few moments. How would you feel if we told you that Goku was also able to defeat Perfect Cell with one punch? What’s more, the bioandroid of Dr. A.S. Gero He fled with his tail between his legs after his defeat against Goku!

What you are reading is totally real, it happened in the 90s and it is a special anime installment that not all fans know about. Shall we take a look?

Indeed, we are talking about a 30-minute anime special available on the Japanese device Terebikko, a console in the shape of a telephone. Through this retro gem, Japanese children had to answer questions for the on-screen plot to develop.

And it must be said that the visual aspect of this special was truly wonderful! And of course, in those years, the final enemy of this anime was Perfect Cell, who for the first and only time was defeated by Goku in Dragon Ball Z. Below you can enjoy the show!

What did you think of this official anime of the series? Did you have him on your radar or is this the first time you’ve come across him? If so, we are glad that you discovered it thanks to this humble article.

What did you think of this official anime of the series? Did you have him on your radar or is this the first time you've come across him? If so, we are glad that you discovered it thanks to this humble article.

