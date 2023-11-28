Do you dream of seeing the Buu Saga in high definition? Well, Box 12 of the series has just been announced on Blu-ray with the majestic Super Saiyan 3!

Without a doubt, Dragon Ball Z It is one of the most acclaimed anime series in the world. The animated adventures of Akira Toriyama They impacted an entire generation thanks to the incredible combats they displayed on screen.

However, Spanish fans had not been able to enjoy the series in high definition until recently. Now, thanks to Selecta Visionthe followers of the Z Warriors You can watch the series with the highest quality on the planet.

In fact, in Spain we were the first to be able to enjoy the first anime stage of Goku on Blu-ray. Not even in Japan has it been released in that format to date!

As it was, the thorn in our side was Dragon Ball Z on Blu-ray, a series that had been seen in high definition in other countries. Of course, despite being released a little later in Spain, we can affirm that we have one of the versions with the best extras and viewing quality in the world.

And good proof of this is Box 12 that Selecta Visión has just announced to the delight of fans. This new case will have, as a great attraction, the first appearance of Son Goku in Super Saiyan 3one of the most epic transformations in anime.

Just below you can see the final appearance that this new Dragon Ball Z box will have with the typical extras of this collection, from a collection of giant cards to a booklet with the 24 episodes included in the pack. What do you think of its finish?

If you liked the look of this new release from Selecta Visión… know that you can now reserve it on its official website at a price that will be around €60! In addition, it will be a perfect gift for this Christmas, since it will be released on December 20.

Are you also making the Dragon Ball Z collection on Blu-ray from Selecta Visión? Would you like them to also bet on Dragon Ball GT in high definition? ¡Kai Kai!

