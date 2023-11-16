The two most powerful versions of Luffy from One Piece and Goku from Dragon Ball face off in a great illustration.

Dragon Ball It is one of the most successful manganime franchises of all time, although Akira Toriyama’s creation is not the only one that has managed to transcend beyond its genre. One Piece It has been gaining the public’s favor with increasing strength, especially now after the appearance of the Netflix live-action series. At this time, both Goku as Luffythe main protagonists of both works, are exploring their most powerful transformations y An artist wanted to confront them in an epic illustration.

The creation is the work of the artist thirdphpwho wanted face Goku’s Ultra Instinct and Luffy’s Gear Fifth to see the epic result that a direct battle would have between two of the most beloved characters in the manganime universe. Of course, the artist has made the illustration with his particular style, but it is an authentic brutality that would give one of the most impressive combats that have been seen throughout history. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that we will see this as a reality, so we will have to settle for what you can see below:

LUFFY vs GOKU Fanart Okay who wins this time for real tho? pic.twitter.com/mUqmTK5Gjd — Thirdphp (Comms OPEN) (@thirdphp) October 26, 2023

Which is stronger, Goku’s Ultra Instinct or Luffy’s Gear Fifth?

It is really difficult to define Which of the two transformations would be more powerful?, making it one of the great debates that regularly arise on the Internet. In this way, there are many followers who have tried to artificially confront both characters, reaching the vast majority of occasions to the conclusion that Goku’s Ultra Instinct would end up being the winner, due to its status of a godalthough Luffy’s Gear Fifth would be able to put up a fight.

Will have to see How the adventures of Goku in Dragon Ball and Luffy in One Piece progress to find out which character would be more powerful at the end of their respective stories that, for the moment, are far from coming to an end.

