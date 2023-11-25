Akira Toriyama answered this popular question that many Dragon Ball fans ask.

Goku’s grandfather was one of the most important characters for our protagonist and for the history of Dragon Ball

Join the conversation

That the protagonist loses a loved one during the course of the plot or directly at the beginning of it is a narrative resource. widely spread in various worksand this form of give depth to the main character It is something that can also be seen in many of the best anime in history.

Goku, the great protagonist of Dragon Ball, had the misfortune of lose your beloved grandfatherwho tried to teach him excellent values ​​that still accompany today to this great character. Given everything that his grandfather gave Goku, some fans have wondered why he was never revived with the powers of the dragon balls and it was none other than Akira Toriyama who was responsible for shedding light on this mystery.

Why didn’t Goku decide to revive his grandfather?

Remembering the emotional meeting that Goku had with his deceased grandfather in chapter 76 of the original series, Toriyama clarified in the guide ‘Dragon Ball: Adventure Special’ that for its protagonist the fact of being able to see his grandfather again at that moment it was enough for him.

“As Goku was able to meet him again, he felt that this was already good,” commented the popular mangaka. This by no means means that Goku stop missing and forget your grandfather in the years after this moment and the Saiyan ended up giving his firstborn the same name as the person who adopted him, cared for him and who loved so much.

Akira Toriyama also did not approach the death of this character as something that would involve Goku in the drama or turn him into a dark character. Our protagonist simply He had accepted the death of his grandfather and he made the decision to look forward and enjoy his life living great adventures with your friends.

Unfortunately, we must also take into account a very important rule that would have made the resurrection of Goku’s grandfather impossible. And the terrestrial dragon balls cannot resurrect someone who has been dead for more than a year, something that gives even more value if possible to the emotional encounters that Goku had with his deceased grandfather throughout the series.

Join the conversation