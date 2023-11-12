These mythical villains had 2 versions that you may not have known.

Frieza and Cell remain 2 of the best villains in the entire Dragon Ball franchise.

Join the conversation

Dragon Ball GT was a work that from its beginnings had to live under the shadow of Dragon Ball Zsurely the highest peak of the franchise and easily one of the best anime series of the 90s. While it is true that not everything that GT offered was done perfectly, the series brought with it great successes for the fans. fans, such as the introduction of enemies like Baby or the fantastic design of Goku’s Super Saiyan 4.

Dragon Ball GT was also a complex and ambitious production and therefore it is not surprising that there is unknown material for a large number of fans. The one we share with you today was rescued by the X user @Sr_Kob and it is nothing less than 2 impressive transformations for Frieza and Cellthe incredible villains we met in Dragon Ball Z.

The versions of Cell and Frieza that you may not have known

As indicated @Sr_Kob In the post showing these strange designs, the GT versions of Frieza and Cell were used solely to promote a 1997 live show where this anime was the protagonist. You can see his publication below:

The little-known forms of Frieza and Cell seen for the only time during the 1997 Dragon Ball GT live show where they fought as members of Don Kee’s army.#DragonBall #Digitalart #drawing pic.twitter.com/XlLDmdU2tM — KOB (@Sr_Kob) December 26, 2022

Although the personality of these two villains is correctly reflected in your body languagethe first sensation that these designs can cause is one of remoteness if we compare them with their original aspects.

This is especially accentuated in the case of Frieza, who sports a row of horns from the center of his forehead like a crest. He has also had a darker color change and clothing that includes armor with an aesthetic that has little to do with the sophisticated technology the character used to use.

As for Cell, its changes are minor. The most striking thing may be the addition of a kind of black pants and some metallic looking shoulder pads. These two versions also remind us that the priority that GT had when designing new versions of its characters was more inclined to add elements instead of recoloring previous designs as Dragon Ball Super has chosen with, for example, the new version of Frieza.

These two villains made a brief appearance in the remembered Ultimate Android arc in Dragon Ball GT. In this arc Goku finished being locked in hell and there Cell and Frieza had a brief confrontation with our protagonist who did not live up to how much he could have offered a meeting of these characteristics.

Join the conversation